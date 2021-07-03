 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Orangeburg official talks about hosting baseball tournaments
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Orangeburg official talks about hosting baseball tournaments

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball Tournament

The city of Orangeburg is preparing to host the South Carolina Dixie AA Coaches Pitch and Majors D1 & D2 state tournaments at the new recreation park. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

America’s favorite pastime will be on tap as the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments at the Orangeburg Recreation Park.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shawn Taylor, the Orangeburg Parks and Recreation superintendent for recreation, talks about the opportunity.

2:34 WATCH NOW: City prepares for Dixie League Tournament

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City prepares for Dixie League Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News