WATCH NOW/CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks will have fans in seats
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

Williams-Brice fans

At Williams-Brice Stadium, capacity will be reduced to approximately 20,000 available seats.

 TRAVIS BELL, SIDELINE CAROLINA

University of South Carolina fall sports home events will be allowed to have spectators in a reduced seating capacity after the South Carolina Department of Commerce approved the Gamecock Athletics' Department plan for seating at its football, soccer and volleyball facilities.

Per South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order of July 29, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order's guidelines if the department "can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce."

Gamecock home athletics events will have reduced capacities based on the Sporting Event Exemption plan that was submitted by the Athletics Department and approved by the Department of Commerce.

Reduced capacity seating plans were also approved for Eugene E. Stone III Stadium for men's and women's soccer at approximately 675 seats, as well as the Carolina Volleyball Center at approximately 200 seats.

"We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Gov. McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

As part of the gameday operations plan, the university will implement SEC fan-safety guidelines, including the requirement of wearing face coverings within athletics venues, physical distancing and various safety measures throughout the approved venues. Additionally, the university will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents.

All home Gamecock athletic events will be mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home.

While USC welcomes fans to its fall sports home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues.

As part of the "Reinvest for Success" campaign launched on Aug. 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining the right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.

Details for fans who would like to attend games in the 2020 season, as well as student ticket distribution and parking information, are to be announced.

Gamecocks put on shells

The South Carolina football team worked out in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility Friday morning for their third official practice of the 2020 preseason camp. The team was dressed in shells for the first time in camp after spending the first two practices in helmets and shorts.

"Good physicality of work -- I really loved our competitive edge," said head coach Will Muschamp following the practice. "We ended it with a good third-down period competing against each other. That was really good for our players. We've got to continue. We've got a long way to go. We're seeing some guys flash here and there, which we need to have some guys continue to flash."

Muschamp confirmed that wide receiver Jalen Brooks, fullback Adam Prentice, kicker Mitch Jeter and punter Kai Kroeger have all been placed on scholarship.

The Gamecocks had three players, offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson, tight end Nick Muse and wide receiver Shi Smith selected to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 list.

The Gamecocks will practice again Saturday in shells before taking Sunday off. They will put on full pads for the first time on Monday.

USC Sports Information

