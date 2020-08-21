WATCH NOW/CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Gamecocks will have fans in seats

As part of the gameday operations plan, the university will implement SEC fan-safety guidelines, including the requirement of wearing face coverings within athletics venues, physical distancing and various safety measures throughout the approved venues. Additionally, the university will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents.

All home Gamecock athletic events will be mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home.

While USC welcomes fans to its fall sports home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues.

As part of the "Reinvest for Success" campaign launched on Aug. 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining the right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.

Details for fans who would like to attend games in the 2020 season, as well as student ticket distribution and parking information, are to be announced.

