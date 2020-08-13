Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign sponsorship deal

"It wasn't the (activism) that stood out for us, it was that he grew up in the outdoors," Boyle said. "His favorite activities to do outside the track are photography, hiking, biking, golf — it's just a natural fit."

Columbia is an established brand in active outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. It plans to use the deal with Wallace — its first NASCAR driver and team sponsorship agreement — to promote its product lines.

Finding sponsorship has been difficult during Wallace's career. He joined RPM, co-owned by Hall of Famer Richard Petty, in 2017 but a lack of proper funding has long slowed the team on the track. Wallace began this season with only 16 of 36 races sold to corporate sponsors.

It has taken time for deals to come together in the months since Wallace found his voice. He signed a personal sponsorship agreement with Beats by Dre in July, a deal announced ahead of schedule when the company responded to President Donald Trump targeting Wallace in a tweet.

One week later, Cash App signed on to sponsor Wallace for five races.

"It's just incredible momentum that we have right now," Wallace told AP. "These are the types of deals that we've always talked about that we needed to be successful on and off the race track."