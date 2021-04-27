UPDATED/T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS gets baseball playoff win

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Clarendon Hall 6, Orangeburg Prep 4

Clarendon Hall took a 6-4 win against Orangeburg Prep on Monday.

Leading hitters for OPS were Ava Cuttino, 3-for-3 with 2 RBI; Katherine Lambrecht with 2 hits; Skylar Stillinger, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Ryn Grubbs with a double, Bailey Craven with a single.

Lauren Ballew gave up just 5 hits in a complete game win.

Orangeburg Prep plays host to Laurence Manning at home on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 23, Cathedral Academy 13

Orangeburg Prep took a 23-13 win against Cathedral Academy on Monday.

Hannah Lambrecht got the win in the circle, striking out 6, while allowing only 3 hits over 4 innings.

Prestan Schurlknight pitched the fifth inning, striking out the final 3 batters.