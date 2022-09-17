UPDATED/PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Furman gets 27-14 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw two touchdown passes to lead Furman to a 27-14 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Ian Williams kicked two field goals and Huff hooked up with Wayne Anderson Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half to give Furman (2-1) a 13-7 lead in its Southern Conference opener.

Huff connected with tight end Ryan Miller for a 3-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to stretch the Paladins' advantage to 20-7.

East Tennessee State (1-2, 0-2) closed within 20-14 on Tyler Riddell's 11-yard scoring strike to Einaj Carter.

Furman didn't wrap up the win until Dominic Roberto raced 46 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining in the game.

Huff completed 24 of 40 passes for 218 yards for the Paladins. Huff also rushed for 98 yards on 13 carries.

Riddell had 272 yards on 22-of-44 passing with three interceptions for the Buccaneers. Carter had three catches for 87 yards and two TDs.

Eastern Kentucky, 40, Charleston Southern 17

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for four touchdowns to tie the Eastern Kentucky career record and the Colonels welcomed back Walt Wells with a 40-17 victory Saturday night over Charleston Southern three weeks after the coach was hospitalized after a "cardiac episode" in his campus office.

Wells returned to coach the Colonels on the sideline after landing in intensive care on Aug. 28 and spending several days in the hospital. He did travel to Ohio last weekend as a sideline observer and watched EKU go seven overtimes to beat Bowling Green 59-57.

"It was a great test for my heart," he said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and added that he had a couple of broken ribs and a cracked sternum.

McKinney tied TJ Pryor (2009-12) as EKU's career TD passing leader at 51 with his 5-yarder to Jyran Mitchell late in the game.

Interceptions by Josh Hayes and Eli Hairston led to 10 points in the third quarter and the Colonels (2-1) added another score after Jayden Higgins had consecutive receptions of 47 and 41 yards, the latter for a TD. Higgins had a career-high 175 yards receiving on seven catches.

Jaden Smith scored EKU's first touchdown, returning a punt 56 yards then completing the drive with an 8-yard scoring catch.

The Colonels led 16-0 after touchdown passes to Smith and Dakota Allen before the Buccaneers (0-3) rallied to close within 16-10 at halftime.

Va. Tech 27, Wofford 7

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.

Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss.

Virginia Tech put the game away with 17 second-quarter points, which was more than enough against a Wofford offense that had not scored this season until Nathan Walker's 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the game.

That score, which was set up by a 47-yard pass from Wofford's Jimmy Weirick to Landon Parker, prevented the Hokies from recording their first shutout since 2019.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't," Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said when asked if he wanted the shutout. "We rolled some guys through, and we talked about it in the locker room. The standard is the standard. When you go in that game, you're representing everybody. You got to preserve the shutout when you have a chance to do that, but it's a learning opportunity."

The Hokies' second-quarter touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Jalen Holston and an 11-yard pass from Wells to Jadan Blue. Wells later added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Duke.

Wells, who threw four interceptions in Virginia Tech's season-opening loss to Old Dominion, has not thrown an interception in the Hokies' past two games.

"I thought I played well," Wells said. "Made some completions to start drives, and then we had some big third-down conversions that really helped the momentum of the offense. When you have drive starters like that that get the whole drive, the whole mood, started, it really helps."

Wofford, which has been outscored 84-7 this season, ventured into Virginia Tech territory once and finished with just 199 yards of offense.

"It was great to see us get a touchdown there in the fourth quarter after struggling for a few quarters," Wofford coach Josh Conklin said. "We created some explosive plays. The defense battled their tails off all game long, which was encouraging to see."

TAKEAWAYS

Wofford: Conklin overhauled his coaching staff after the Terriers went 1-10 in 2021, bringing in 10 new assistants. Yet the results have been the same.

Virginia Tech: As expected, the Hokies put up good numbers in every phase of the game, but they probably didn't learn anything about themselves. The Hokies will face stiffer competition when West Virginia visits for a Thursday showdown between two border neighbors and old Big East Conference rivals.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

Wells and backup Jason Brown combined to complete passes to 11 different receivers, with Wells completing passes to nine different ones. Christian Moss and Nick Gallo led the Hokies with five receptions each.

"That's who we need to be, and I think that's who Grant is," Pry said. "It's not about a guy. It's about the right throw, and he's the kind of quarterback that can do that."

TRYING TO GET HEALTHY

The Hokies played without defensive linemen TyJuan Garbutt and Josh Fuga and tailback Keshawn King, all who were held out because of injuries. Pry hopes all three will be able to go against the Mountaineers.

"If we felt they could have gone and it was the right thing, then they would have," Pry said. "Just didn't get well enough. We went all the way to today with Keshawn, and he just couldn't get to full speed. … We definitely got to get healthy and be healthy going into Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers play at Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to West Virginia on Thursday.

Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

CONWAY (AP) — Grayson McCall threw three touchdowns, Coastal Carolina had a key special teams touchdown, and the Chanticleers rallied past Buffalo 38-26 on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase what was earlier a 19-14 deficit. Jahmar Brown scooped a fumble by the Buffalo punter and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to give the Chanticleers the lead at 24-19. McCall added two touchdown passes later in the fourth to help Coastal Carolina (3-0) put the game away.

The Chanticleers piled up 504 yards of offense and faced third down only eight times, converting three. Although Buffalo was 5-for-5 scoring in the red zone, the Bulls struggled on third down (8 of 20) and settled for four field goals by Alex McNulty. Buffalo had 337 yards of offense. Both teams had four turnovers.

Cole Snyder completed 29 of 48 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulls (0-3).

Coastal Carolina's Sam Pinckney caught five passes for 103 yards.

Mercer 17, The Citadel 0

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton and Ty James connected for two touchdowns, and Mercer beat The Citadel 17-0 on Saturday night.

Payton threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James early in the third quarter and a 63-yarder eight minutes later in the Southern Conference opener for Mercer (2-1, 1-0). Payton was 16-of-24 passing for 224 yards. James finished with seven catches for 138 yards receiving. Austin Douglas added 81 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

The Citadel (1-2, 1-1) was held to 151 yards of offense. Peyton Derrick had just 59 yards on 7-of-16 passing.

It was the Bears' third-straight win in the series.

Newberry 26, Emory & Henry 23

EMORY, Va. - Needing to push the game into a second overtime period, the nationally ninth-ranked Newberry College (3-0, 1-0 SAC) football team was able to take home the hard-fought 26-23 win over Emory & Henry in their first South Atlantic Conference contest of the season.

Redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) scampered for 101 yards on the day on 16 carries, including the game winning touchdown in the second overtime. Graduate student Dre Harris (Greenville) picked up 52 yards on the ground while accounting for 182 through the air and a touchdown. That touchdown was to graduate student Deshun Kitchings (Aiken) who only accounted for two receptions on that afternoon for 77-yards.

Junior Luke Taylor (Summerville) led the Wolves defensively with eight total tackles on the afternoon including one sack in overtime for a six-yard loss. Senior Devante Gambrell (Anderson) notched seven tackles in the contest and recorded a sack for nine yards. Junior Carson Smith (Abbeville, S.C.) was able to force a fumble while redshirt-junior Melvin Lundy (Sumter) led the defensive backfield with a pair of pass breakups.

The Wolves waited no time getting on the board as after a near first-down gaining rush by Anderson, Harris found Kitchings in one-on-one coverage down the left sideline and hit him in stride for a 62-yard strike to give the Wolves the 7-0 lead just 38 seconds into the contest. The two teams would trade three-and-outs before Emory & Henry was able to methodically drive down the field to pull even with the Wolves at seven.

Newberry put three more points on the board on their next drive as redshirt-senior Lawson Reel (Johnston) was able to hit from 23-yards out and give the Wolves the 10-7 lead. Reel would be called upon for the first score of the second quarter for Newberry as well as in their second drive of the he would knock a 25-yard attempt through the uprights and extend their lead to 13-7. The Wasps would convert on their field goal attempt on the next drive to pull the score to 13-10, a margin that would hold to the halftime break.

The Wolves would force the Wasps to turn over the ball on downs on their first drive of the second half as a sack on fourth down by redshirt-senior Craig Barksdale (Easley) gave the Wolves the ball on their own 36. A deep pass from Harris to graduate student Bryson Woodruff (Roebuck) for 49-yards set the Wolves power formation up on the one-yard line where Harris would punch in it in and extend the Newberry advantage to 20-10.

The Wasps responded again with a touchdown of their own on their next drive and would kick the fourth quarter off with a field goal conversion to level the game at 20. The two teams traded scoreless drives before the Wolves would set themselves up in prime position to win the game with the ball and just over two minutes left in the contest. However, a forced turnover in the red zone brought that drive to a halt and forced the overtime period.

Both sides set-up for field goals in the opening overtime period with the Wasps having the opportunity to win the contest, however both sides missed their conversions and they moved into a second overtime period. This time a three-and-out for the Wasps would set-up a 40-yard field goal attempt that they would knock through the uprights to take the 23-20 lead. Newberry however would only need to run three plays in the second overtime period, all three rushes by Anderson that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle to secure the 26-23 win.

Newberry returns home next weekend after their two-week road trip as they welcome in the Flying Fleet of Erskine College to Setzler Field for a 6:00 p.m. kick.

Western Carolina 77, Presbyterian 21

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Visiting E.J. Whitmire Stadium for the first time since 2015 to renew a once-annual nonconference series, the Presbyterian College football team was bested by the Catamounts of Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon by a final clip of 77-21.

Hanging tough with WCU for the majority of the opening half before the home side began to pull away, the Blue Hose duplicated their efforts from the previous weekend’s win over Virginia University of Lynchburg in that they managed one touchdown in the final three stanzas. The Catamounts effectively broke what was a 9-9 all-time record between the two programs in what served as the first meeting in the series in the last seven years.

After slinging for 253 yards one week ago in the win over the Dragons, redshirt-junior quarterback Nate Hayden progressed through the entire first quarter in Cullowhee without an incomplete pass in six attempts as PC found the end zone on the third play of the 2nd with a QB scramble.

Hayden closed the evening with 215 yards of total offense (188 of which came from his right arm), finding classmate Jalen Jones for 49 yards and Dominic Kibby for 42 more. As a whole, the Blue Hose gathered 288 yards on 14 first down movements, eclipsing the 100-yard mark on the ground for the second straight time.

Possessing the football for 33 minutes of total game-time, Presbyterian never once turned the ball over to Western Carolina, producing three sacks and four tackles for a loss on the defensive side of the field.

Tossing his fourth touchdown of the fall after running for his first in two separate frames, Hayden’s 14 points both passing and rushing opened the door for true freshman QB Tyler Wesley to take over late in the contest, promptly rushing for 36 yards on nine attempts with his first collegiate score to boot.

Both Alex Herriott and Braydin Samuels accumulated eight tackles, the latter doing so in his first game action of the young season. Next to Herriott’s second sack of the semester, Bradley Russ-Martin and Joshua Sheppard joined the sophomore by stopping the WCU quarterback behind the line of scrimmage for a total loss of nine yards.

Hayden loudly made his presence felt against the Catamounts by completing his first two throws to Jones for a total of 35 yards before PC’s opening drive was suddenly stopped in its tracks by an errant snap on 3rd down. Once WCU drew the first TD midway through the 1st, Hayden immediately found Jordan Irizarry for a 24-yard connection on the next snap. This would be the start of an eight-play, 72-yard advance towards the end zone that was punctuated by Hayden’s first rushing touchdown of the year on 3rd and goal from the four-yard line.

57 yards were carried out by either Hayden’s arm or legs in that scoring series that bled into the 2nd quarter. Unfortunately for the visitors, Western Carolina would finish the opening half on a 21-0 run to approach the locker room ahead by three touchdowns.

Prior to Kibby’s second TD catch in as many weeks at the 2:46 stamp in the 3rd (this one from 39 yards away), redshirt-junior Delvecchio Powell II posted his longest gain through the air of 2022 on a 29-yard catch-and-run, one of five plays from head coach Steve Englehart’s club that surged past 20 yards.

Another Blue Hose personal-best was set midway through the 4th when Quante Jennings bounced outside for a 27-yard sprint to pave the way for the team’s third and final touchdown of the afternoon by Wesley. All three of PC’s scoring drives distanced at least 65 yards, as the team has put together 950 yards of total offense prior to PFL play beginning next weekend.

Next up: The first of eight consecutive matchups inside of conference territory, the Blue Hose will head back to Clinton on Sept. 24 for their lone kickoff at home to take place in the evening, hosting the Davidson Wildcats at 7:00.

Continuing the Battle for the 1919 Cup in the 33rd all-time meeting between the two Carolina rivals, Presbyterian will hope for a repeat result to that of the last time Davidson visited Bailey Memorial Stadium, a 29-24 triumph for the blue and white in the abbreviated spring 2021 campaign.

Next weekend’s duel in Clinton will be broadcast live via ESPN+.

Limestone 40, Carson-Newman 37

North Greenville 41, Missisippi College 19

Lenoir-Rhyne 42, Erskine 20

Fort Valley State 29, Allen 27

Benedict 24, Savannah State 6 (Thursday)