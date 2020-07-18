CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Wilson has ‘Uncanny’ speed, agility at BUCK

Wilson told Rivals that his fit for that position was a big part of his decision to choose the Gamecocks.

"He's definitely a gifted kid and he bends in every direction as far as going to the quarterback and even when he's dropping into coverage, he's just a different kind of athlete," Payton said. "He's definitely learning how to excel in the game of football. They're definitely getting a big-time player. I definitely see a lot of sacks in the SEC. He's definitely going to get after a lot of people when he arrives down there."

Payton watches his offense have to deal with Wilson as a pass-rusher in every practice, and he has seen Wilson's game develop as he's become one of the most highly sought after players in the country at his position.

"The crazy thing about George is he's really just scratching the surface on a go-to move," Payton said. "His get-off is very good. He's learning how to use his hands a lot better. He's learning how to understand getting inside and beating guys with his quickness and his moves. Now, towards the end of last season and going into the offseason, with weight lifting and stuff, he's starting to convert that speed to power. So, now he can set a guy up and he can do the bull rush. So, he's learning how to play.