CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Wilson has ‘Uncanny’ speed, agility at BUCK

COLUMBIA — In South Carolina's search for a BUCK linebacker prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the staff found a great fit in Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run's George Wilson, who committed to the Gamecocks a week ago.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Wilson possesses a rare combination of length, frame, quickness and speed off the edge.
For Green Run offensive coordinator Qutrell Payton, who also helps GR's kids handle the recruiting process, Wilson's displays of elite athleticism have become a constant in practice.
"With George, he's not a kid that you have to get going, once he hits the field he's a guy that's full blast from the time you start practice to the time you end practice," Payton told Gamecock Central. "Every practice, he just does something that's freakishly athletic and just kind of makes you and the other coaches look around like, 'Did he just do that?'"
Whether on a basketball court, racing other kids on the track, or on the football field where he has NFL upside, Wilson's athleticism is consistently on display.
He landed an offer from South Carolina last October and quickly became a focus of area recruiter Kyle Krantz and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, who will coach him up in the Gamecocks' hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker spot.
Wilson told Rivals that his fit for that position was a big part of his decision to choose the Gamecocks.
"He's definitely a gifted kid and he bends in every direction as far as going to the quarterback and even when he's dropping into coverage, he's just a different kind of athlete," Payton said. "He's definitely learning how to excel in the game of football. They're definitely getting a big-time player. I definitely see a lot of sacks in the SEC. He's definitely going to get after a lot of people when he arrives down there."
Payton watches his offense have to deal with Wilson as a pass-rusher in every practice, and he has seen Wilson's game develop as he's become one of the most highly sought after players in the country at his position.
"The crazy thing about George is he's really just scratching the surface on a go-to move," Payton said. "His get-off is very good. He's learning how to use his hands a lot better. He's learning how to understand getting inside and beating guys with his quickness and his moves. Now, towards the end of last season and going into the offseason, with weight lifting and stuff, he's starting to convert that speed to power. So, now he can set a guy up and he can do the bull rush. So, he's learning how to play.
"He's studying more and applying different nuances to his game. He's extremely quick and he's probably one of the fastest guys on our team, but now he's starting to put it all together."
Just how fast is he? According to Payton, Wilson's never been timed in the 40-yard-dash, that he knows of. But there are some impressive anecdotes that show just how fast he runs.
"In comparison to track guys, who I know have run 40s, I wouldn't be surprised if George is in the 4.56, 4.55, 4.54 range," Payton said. "I've seen him on the track race guys - I don't want to name them - who are going (to run for) Power 5 (college programs) in track. When he opens up, he's really a fast guy. Obviously, the straight-ahead (speed) is something. You can see him on film chasing receivers down who have track-timed 4.5s and that stride gets them. But I think his best asset might be his agility. His agility at that size is uncanny. It's very freakish how he moves like a slot receiver at 6-5."
Payton believes that agility comes from Wilson's time on the basketball court. A four-year starter for a Green Run team that won the state championship last year, Wilson would probably be a mid-major men's basketball player at the college level.
But he's a definite Power 5 football player, as the Gamecocks beat out finalists North Carolina, Penn State and Arizona State to earn his pledge, in what was a come-from-behind victory for Will Muschamp, Krantz and Peterson.
"There were a couple of schools, who will remain nameless, who were trying to come in there at the end with an offer, some big-time schools that were trying to get him to wait, but he had told me he was ready," Payton said. "Within the last week or week and a half, two weeks, he had told me that he was pretty much sure he wanted to go be a Gamecock. We watched and looked up guys like Melvin Ingram and Jadeveon Clowney. I'm a 49er fan, so I told him we landed this kid Kinlaw who is a beast.
"Obviously, with coach Muschamp, his defensive pedigree speaks for itself. So that was another key factor in him deciding why he wanted to go to South Carolina."
