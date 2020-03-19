Two Gamecocks earn AP All-American honors

The Gamecocks might not get a chance to play for a national championship this year, but that doesn't mean their players can't be rewarded for stellar seasons.
In fact, two were recognized Thursday as some of the best players in the country.
Aliyah Boston and Ty Harris were named Associated Press All-Americans, with Boston named to the second team and Harris earning third-team honors.
Boston adds this to an already impressive list of freshman awards. She was named first-team All-SEC, SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, including a double-double (13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds) in conference play.
Harris ends her Gamecocks career as third-team All-American to go along with first-team all-conference honors and a SEC All-Tournament team nod.
Harris ended her senior year leading the SEC in assists per game (5.7) while averaging a career-high 12 points per game.
The Gamecocks ended their season at 32-1, riding a 26-game winning streak and fresh off a perfect 16-0 conference season that saw them take home both regular season and tournament titles.
The AP first team is headlined by Sabrina Ionescu, who became a three-time All-American.
The Oregon senior shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She was a unanimous choice from the national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week.
She was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.
Ionescu is the eighth player in women's basketball history to earn AP All-America honors three times. The last was South Carolina's A'ja Wilson.
First team
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore
Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, 6-4, senior
Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior
Megan Walker,, UConn, 6-1, junior
Second team
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior
Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior
Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-6, junior
Dana Evans , Louisville, 5-6, junior
Third team
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior
Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior
Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior
Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore
Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1 senior
Honorable mention
Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford.