Two Gamecocks earn AP All-American honors
Two Gamecocks earn AP All-American honors

Mississippi State South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris, right, and Aliyah Boston celebrate after a win against Mississippi State on Jan. 20 in Columbia. Boston on Thursday was named second-team AP All-American while Harris earned a spot on the third team.

 AP

The Gamecocks might not get a chance to play for a national championship this year, but that doesn't mean their players can't be rewarded for stellar seasons.

In fact, two were recognized Thursday as some of the best players in the country.

Aliyah Boston and Ty Harris were named Associated Press All-Americans, with Boston named to the second team and Harris earning third-team honors.

Boston adds this to an already impressive list of freshman awards. She was named first-team All-SEC, SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, including a double-double (13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds) in conference play.

CAROLINA WOMEN: Coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs

Harris ends her Gamecocks career as third-team All-American to go along with first-team all-conference honors and a SEC All-Tournament team nod.

CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks finish as consensus No. 1

Harris ended her senior year leading the SEC in assists per game (5.7) while averaging a career-high 12 points per game.

The Gamecocks ended their season at 32-1, riding a 26-game winning streak and fresh off a perfect 16-0 conference season that saw them take home both regular season and tournament titles.

The AP first team is headlined by Sabrina Ionescu, who became a three-time All-American.

The Oregon senior shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She was a unanimous choice from the national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week.

She was joined on the first team by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.

Ionescu is the eighth player in women's basketball history to earn AP All-America honors three times. The last was South Carolina's A'ja Wilson.

CAROLINA WOMEN: Tanner says, ‘In my mind, we’re #1’

First team

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, 6-4, senior

Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior

Megan Walker,, UConn, 6-1, junior

Second team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior

Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior

Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-6, junior

Dana Evans , Louisville, 5-6, junior

Third team

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore

Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1 senior

Honorable mention

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford.

Staley finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is one of four finalists for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. It marks the fourth time Staley has been a finalist for the honor (2014, 2015, 2016).

In 2019-20, Staley built the No. 1 team in the country on six returning letter-winners and five freshmen, who made up the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

South Carolina's schedule was rated fifth strongest in the country and featured 17 games against RPI top-50. The Gamecocks went 16-0 in SEC play for the second time under Staley -- just the fourth 16-0 season in SEC history - and won their fifth regular-season title in seven seasons. They went on to storm through the SEC Tournament to their fifth title in six seasons, defeating their three opponents, which included two ranked foes, by an average of 24.3 points. The only loss of the season came vs. Indiana.

Beginning March 20, fans will be able to support their favorite finalist by visiting naismithfanvote.com until April 1, to cast their ballot. The fan vote will count for 5% of the overall final vote. The 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year is scheduled to be announced on April 3, and the winner will be honored at a later date.

The other finalists are: Adia Barnes, Arizona; Kelly Graves, Oregon; and Joe McKeown, Northwestern.

