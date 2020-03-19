Two Gamecocks earn AP All-American honors

The Gamecocks might not get a chance to play for a national championship this year, but that doesn't mean their players can't be rewarded for stellar seasons.

In fact, two were recognized Thursday as some of the best players in the country.

Aliyah Boston and Ty Harris were named Associated Press All-Americans, with Boston named to the second team and Harris earning third-team honors.

Boston adds this to an already impressive list of freshman awards. She was named first-team All-SEC, SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, including a double-double (13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds) in conference play.

Harris ends her Gamecocks career as third-team All-American to go along with first-team all-conference honors and a SEC All-Tournament team nod.

Harris ended her senior year leading the SEC in assists per game (5.7) while averaging a career-high 12 points per game.

The Gamecocks ended their season at 32-1, riding a 26-game winning streak and fresh off a perfect 16-0 conference season that saw them take home both regular season and tournament titles.

The AP first team is headlined by Sabrina Ionescu, who became a three-time All-American.