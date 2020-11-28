Trading places: 'Coach Cy' returns as assistant to one-time pupil

As the 2020-21 college basketball season gets underway in a year that has been like no other due to the coronavirus pandemic, not much is a sure thing for the players, coaches and fans who have been waiting and watching with anticipation.
However, as the season of uncertainty unfolds, it’s great to see a former South Carolina State head basketball coach back in the game and at courtside once more. Cyrus W. Alexander, who enjoyed his most glorious years as a basketball coach during a 16-year stint as Bulldog head coach, is back in the game, at a familiar place -- Tennessee State -- alongside a familiar face, head coach Brian “Penny” Collins.
Alexander, who has been away from the court the past four years, was recently hired as a special assistant to Collins, marking a homecoming of sorts for Alexander, who once served as Tennessee State head coach. Collins, ironically, was a member of Alexander’s staff, and now the two have been reunited albeit their roles have been reversed, a kind of trading places.
After a very successful run at S.C. State (1987-2003), which included six MEAC regular season titles, five MEAC tournament titles and as many appearances in the prestigious NCAA Basketball Championship, Alexander took his talents to Tennessee State, where he was named head coach in 2003.
Then-Tiger AD Teresa Phillips, who recently retired, was looking to turn the TSU basketball program into a signature one that would rival the glory the Nashville-based school had once enjoyed in football under some legendary coaches.
Who better to help the university attain that goal than Alexander, one of the most successful coaches on the HBCU circuit and among mid-majors? A coach whose named had been invoked a number of times when head-coaching jobs became available at major schools such as Southern Illinois, Ohio State, Old Dominion and Miami.
Phillips and Tennessee State were getting one of the hottest coaches in the game, so to speak. But during six years as Tiger head coach, Alexander, for one reason or another, was not able to duplicate the success he had enjoyed at S.C. State, where he revived a Bulldog program that had endured nine straight losing seasons.
Alexander enjoyed some success -- although measured -- as Tiger head coach. His teams, despite injuries to key players, were competitive at times and got to the Ohio Valley Conference championship game in 2007-08. But the Winston-Salem, N.C., native and TSU parted ways during the 2008-09 campaign.
After exiting as Tiger head coach, Alexander served a couple of seasons as an assistant to Perry Clark at Texas A&M Corpus Christi before taking the head job at North Carolina A&T, where he led the Aggies to a MEAC title and the NCAA tournament, winning the school’s only victory in the “Big Dance.”
But while at TSU and during one of his basketball camps, one of the camp counselors caught Alexander’s eye. That player was Brian “Penny” Collins, the current Tiger head coach, who is glad to have Alexander back in Nashville.
Alexander is also happy to be back at the site where he served six seasons as TSU head coach and anxious to help Collins and his team accomplish something he was unable to do – win an Ohio Valley Conference title.
“Things work in strange ways,” Alexander said recently. “I never in my wildest dreams thought that I would return to Tennessee State as a member of the staff of a young man that I gave his start in coaching. I’m quite honored to have the opportunity to work with Coach Collins. In fact, I’m excited.
“I’ve always tried to reach out to young guys who appear that they may have a bright future,” Alexander said. “During one of our camp sessions, I noticed how he (Collins) connected with the campers, how seriously he took his responsibility in teaching the young men basketball skills. At the end of the day, I asked him if he were interested in a graduate assistantship.
“He was playing professional basketball overseas at the time and declined the offer. But sometime later, he called to see if the opportunity was still available and luckily it was, so I hired him as my graduate assistant. It turned out to be one of the best decisions I made as a coach.”
Support Local Journalism
Collins brought a lot to the staff, according to Alexander, demonstrating a sharp basketball intellect while also showing that he was a class act as a person.
Collins had been an all-league player at Belmont University in Nashville, starring as the point guard on the Bruins’ first-ever NCAA Tournament team in 2006, Alexander recalled.
“He had a great college career as a player at Belmont, earning the nickname ‘Penny’ (as in All-NBA star Penny Hardaway) and was pretty good as a professional player (in the NBDL and overseas),” Alexander reflected. “It didn’t take me long to figure out he could help our staff. When the director of basketball operations left the TSU staff, Coach Collins took on those added duties while still in school.”
In talking to Collins, one learns early that he and Alexander enjoy a mutual admiration for each other.
“While taking a summer break from pro basketball overseas, I wanted to get into coaching or working some of the area (Nashville) camps,” Collins recalled. “I checked with the area schools – Belmont, Tennessee State – and got a chance to work the TSU camp with Coach Cy,” the name he affectionally calls Alexander.
“He observed me with the kids, and said he liked the energy I generated with them, and asked me if I was interested in being a grad assistant,” Collins noted recently. “Since I was planning to continue playing pro ball overseas, I turned the opportunity down. But one day, I had an epiphany, thinking maybe I needed to start thinking about the future, maybe let pro ball go because it was somewhat of an adventure overseas since sometime you didn’t get paid on time.
“I pulled out Coach Cy’s number and called him, wondering whether he still had the position available. Luckily for me, it was and he offered the opportunity to me again and I took it.”
After two years at TSU, Collins embarked on a coaching journey that took him to Cumberland as an assistant (2009-2012), Columbia State CC as head coach (2012-2015), East Tennessee State as an assistant (2015-2017), Illinois State as an assistant (2017-2018) and his current position, Tennessee State as head coach (2018-present).
During an earlier TSU coaching vacancy, Collins interviewed for the head job but was passed over at the time. But he kept in touch with TSU Athletics Director Teresa Phillips. When the position became available again in 2018, his resume’ was more attractive as he had enjoyed some success as a coach. He got the job. Now, two years later, his tenure as a member of the Tiger athletics department has come full circle as he is reunited with Alexander.
“Coach Cy gave me my start in coaching and I will always remember that,” Collins said. “I remain forever grateful to him. We always stayed in touch and once his assignment was done at N.C. A&T, I heard he was trying to figure out his next move. I learned he was stoking some fires (UNC Greensboro, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, High Point), but I let him know if things didn’t work out, you can always come home (back to TSU). And so he did.
“I don’t think most people know what it means having a coach of his caliber join my staff,” Collins said. “It was a no-brainer to bring him back. I relish the value he brings to us ... priceless. The observation he shares after practices, the little nuggets he drops. His presence has lifted up our players.”
Collins said he is not only enthralled by Alexander’s coaching knowledge and his organization and leadership skills.
“It’s a lot more than that,” Collins said. “I have always been inspired by Coach Cy, how he treated his wife and family, how he balanced family life and coaching. And, believe me, what may seem to be unimportant things, even the way he dressed, the car he drove, having a nice house. He set a standard for a young African American coach. I wanted to emulate him from day one, and that’s what inspired me to want to stay in the business of coaching.
“And now, some 14 years after we first met and worked together, I got a chance to return to TSU to sit in the same seat he occupied. And it’s my good fortune and delight to have him back.”
And as far as Alexander, he was certainly not idle during his four years away from the game. After resigning as Aggie head coach in 2016 following the passing of both his wife and mother, he stayed on at the university in a fund-raising/development-type role and even penned a book, "Beyond the Backboard", with Lut Williams.
“For the most part, I enjoyed the three or so years I was away from coaching,” Alexander said. “Helping with athletic fund-raising and development at N.C. A&T, broadcasting Aggie basketball games as well as MEAC Tournament contests kept me engaged, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to get back into a profession that I have had a passion for over 40 years.
“Thus, I thank Coach Collins, a young man I have admired over the years. I kind of see myself in Penny Collins and I want to help him win a championship at TSU.”
And, Alexander says jokingly, “I don’t mind being the one to have to go get the coffee now, and maybe, the doughnuts too,” a chore usually reserved for grad assistant coaches and one I’m sure Coach Collins did eagerly before trading places.
Tennessee State was scheduled to open the 2020-21 campaign Nov. 26 against Coppin State at the Marshall Memorial at Huntington, W.Va., but the contest, along with a matchup with Marshall Nov. 27, were canceled due to COVID-19.
Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.
"(Coach Cy) set a standard for a young African American coach. I wanted to emulate him from day one, and that’s what inspired me to want to stay in the business of coaching."
Tennessee State head coach Brian "Penny" Collins
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!