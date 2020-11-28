Trading places: 'Coach Cy' returns as assistant to one-time pupil

“I don’t think most people know what it means having a coach of his caliber join my staff,” Collins said. “It was a no-brainer to bring him back. I relish the value he brings to us ... priceless. The observation he shares after practices, the little nuggets he drops. His presence has lifted up our players.”

Collins said he is not only enthralled by Alexander’s coaching knowledge and his organization and leadership skills.

“It’s a lot more than that,” Collins said. “I have always been inspired by Coach Cy, how he treated his wife and family, how he balanced family life and coaching. And, believe me, what may seem to be unimportant things, even the way he dressed, the car he drove, having a nice house. He set a standard for a young African American coach. I wanted to emulate him from day one, and that’s what inspired me to want to stay in the business of coaching.

“And now, some 14 years after we first met and worked together, I got a chance to return to TSU to sit in the same seat he occupied. And it’s my good fortune and delight to have him back.”