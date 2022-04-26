Time to put away chip on his shoulder; Dwayne Harper heading for hall of fame

Dwayne Harper was angry that day. Quietly, determinedly, angry.

It was the fall of 1984, and Harper was a freshman defensive back at South Carolina State, getting ready for his first season. The Bulldogs were headed to Greenville to face Furman in the opener, and the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High product was eager to show what he could do.

Just one problem: SCSU secondary coach George Suggs informed him he wouldn’t be making the road trip. He hadn’t made the travel squad. Nearly four decades later, the memory still elicits a grimace from Harper.

“My buddies from the neighborhood (in Orangeburg), guys I grew up with, ragged on me,” he said recently. “They said, ‘You’re not even on the bus.’”

It was an experience he would not endure again.

A week later, after earning a starting spot, Harper lined up against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponent Delaware State and Hornets receiver John Taylor, who would rack up nine 100-yard-plus games in his college career, and later caught the winning touchdown pass for San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Bulldogs lost the game, 50-36, but Harper won his personal battle vs. Taylor with two interceptions, a handful of pass breakups and a shutdown of the Hornets’ ace. Harper started every game the rest of his S.C. State career.

He smiles at the recollection. “I never liked to be embarrassed,” he said.

How about an “embarrassment” of success instead?

As a senior, Harper had a then-school record eight interceptions and was a NCAA Division II All-American; he was a two-time, first-team All-MEAC selection and later named to both the SCSU and MEAC Halls of Fame. After college, he had a 12-year NFL career with Seattle, San Diego and Detroit, and played for the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

And on Friday, at ceremonies in Greenville, Harper will add another honor to that list, joining four others (including former USC defensive back Rick Sanford and Columbia native Peter Boulware) as the latest inductees to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

At 56, Harper lives in Columbia with his wife, Dr. Michele Reid-Harper, and – after stints in coaching at Benedict College and two high schools, plus working as a sports agent – has built an entrepreneurial career as owner of three Massage Envy Spas. “I still love the game,” he said, “but football is mostly out of my system now.”

He admits, though, that joining the five previous S.C. State players (Harry Carson, Donnie Shell, Charlie Brown, Robert Porcher and Deacon Jones) plus legendary coach Willie Jeffries in the S.C. Football Hall of Fame is something special.

“I called Harry and Donnie to tell them I’m going into the hall, and Charlie and I talk every week,” Harper said. “I grew up watching (Carson and Shell) on Sundays; they won Super Bowls, they were players. To be in the same hall with them … I’m speechless.”

His wife of six years is more forthcoming. “In my mind, he should’ve been in a while ago,” she said. “He’s so humble, but he knows he was a great player.”

In fact, those who saw him developing in high school have known that for a long, long time.

Mike Walker, the Bruins’ offensive line coach under head coach Stan Godfrey, spotted the young Harper – who played veer quarterback on offense as well as in the secondary – as a future star early on.

“He was just a great athlete, and definitely a kid with a good family and good head on his shoulders,” said Walker, who coached 40-plus seasons at area high schools, including two stints at O-W. “And he was a thoughtful kid; he was harder on himself than we were as coaches. If he made a mistake, you knew he wouldn’t make it again.”

Walker and others credit Harper’s parents, John (now 83) and Jean (79) Harper, for his solid character and never-give-up attitude. Then-SCSU assistant Thomas Saxon, who recruited Harper, knew the family.

“His mother was the strong figure in the family; she believed in education,” he said. “His dad was a great athlete at Wilkinson (High); you’d hear the old boys in town talk about when he played.”

Playing both ways, Harper flashed both talent and smarts. On defense, “Dwayne anticipated so well when the other team threw the ball, he was there almost before the receiver was,” Walker said. As for offense, Walker recalled a home game vs. Irmo where Harper “scored” a touchdown that didn’t count.

“We were at the goal line, and Tyrone Gray was the referee on the side,” Walker said. “Dwayne faked the handoff and went around Tyrone – who was blowing the play dead. He told me later, ‘(Harper) ran such a good fake, he faked me out.’

“We (coaches) said, ‘We can’t sit him down, he’s too valuable.’ The offense and defense were always fussing over who would get to use him.”

Harper longed to play major-college football, and set his heart on Georgia. “His senior year, after a game at North Augusta, (assistant) Larry Nelson and I spent the night in Augusta so we could drop Dwayne off in Athens the next day,” Walker said. “On the way back, he was saying, ‘That’s where I want to go.’ He was never interested in visiting anywhere else after that.”

But on National Signing Day, the Georgia staff called Harper “at the last minute to say they’d signed another defensive back,” Walker said. “It was bad for him, but great for S.C. State. They never thought they’d get a player like that.

“I think that put a spur under his saddle. I think he decided, ‘I’ll show (Georgia) what you missed.’”

Harper said he didn’t consider S.C. State “until the last minute. Coach Saxon and Buddy (Pough, then SCSU’s defensive coordinator and now SCSU’s head coach) convinced me to get a ‘free ride’ (scholarship), but I knew I had to prove myself after I got to State.”

Saxon said he had attended an O-W game and “(Harper) was so quick, ran well. I came back and was talking to Buddy about him. I thought the type kid he was, he could grow into the (defensive back’s) job quickly.”

One thing that concerned both SCSU assistants, interestingly, was Harper’s feet. “He was that athletic kid, but his feet were too big,” Pough said with a laugh. “I saw he wore a size-13, and I said, ‘Damn, no way you can run.’ But he spoiled that theory really quickly.”

Saxon said secondary coach George Suggs “taught him what it meant to play defensive back. You’re the last line of defense; if you make a mistake, it’s six points. Dwayne would see a formation, and he was going to figure it out. When Buddy and Suggs came up with a defensive game play, they didn’t have to worry about Dwayne.”

While Harper was a standout, the Bulldogs were mediocre during his four years (head coach Bill Davis was fired after 4-6-1 and 5-6 seasons; his replacement, Dennis Thomas, went 5-6 and 6-5). That likely muted NFL scouts’ appreciation of his abilities. Harper wound up an 11th-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks – the draft today has just seven rounds – and even that came with a backhanded insult.

“I was actually (Seattle’s) 11-B; an offensive lineman was 11-A,” Harper said, shaking his head. The other pick? “He didn’t make (the team roster).”

Once again, Harper said, “I had a chip on my shoulder. I felt I should’ve been drafted higher.” That attitude showed during the Seahawks’ training camp, when the rookie from S.C. State lined up against Steve Largent, Seattle’s all-pro receiver, in some epic battles.

“I tried to shut him down,” Harper said, and often did. “One practice – this was when you could jam a guy – Steve came up to me afterward. Now, he hosted our Bible study, but he was saying, ‘G-damn it, Dwayne!’

“Then he told me, ‘If you continue to work like that, you’ll make the team.’” Largent knew what he was talking about.

Harper started four games as a rookie and regularly afterward, and had memorable games vs. some of the NFL’s best receivers. Against the Oakland Raiders his first season, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown broke loose for an apparent touchdown – until Harper ran him down at the 3-yard line. “And they didn’t score,” he said.

Against the Chicago Bears, Harper gave up an early touchdown to receiver Willie Gault. “(Seahawks teammate and former SCSU player) Edwin Bailey asked me, ‘You okay?’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna get mine,’” Harper said. Chicago’s next throw to Gault, he intercepted; Seattle won the game, and Harper was named the team’s player of the week.

After six seasons and a battle over salary, Harper became a free agent in 1994 and was signed by San Diego. A highlight came on “Monday Night Football,” again vs. the Raiders, when Harper picked off three passes.

For his career, Harper had 24 interceptions, with five seasons of at least three picks. He started 128 of 148 games, and in 1993 led the NFL in forced fumbles with 10. But after a fractured neck injury in 1998, Harper was cut by the Chargers. He played one season with Detroit, and spent 2001 with the XFL’s San Francisco Demons before retiring.

Harper returned to South Carolina in 2003, and after coaching for three years, he worked for a sports agency out of New York for four years. But he always lived in Columbia; “I had a son (Noah, 23), and I wanted to be here with him,” Harper said.

He was attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in 2008, “looking for talent to represent,” when he spotted a different kind of “talent” – a pretty former University of Washington track athlete who worked for a fitness and modeling company. Turned out he was looking at his future wife.

Michele Reid was awaiting a flight that day when she noticed Harper watching her. “I was reading a book, and he walked past me twice,” she said, laughing. “When they called my game, I thought, ‘Well, he’s got to walk past me again,’ and then he said hi, what’re you doing here?

“He was soft-spoken, a real gentleman,” she said. A spark was struck, and soon the two began dating long-distance – for the next eight years. “He courted me,” she said, smiling. In 2010, “it got serious and I moved to Columbia. I lived in an apartment – two miles from his house!”

They discovered, too, they had lived in the same apartment complex, but not known each other, when he played in San Francisco. “We were meant to be together,” Harper said.

The two married in 2016 and now are parents to daughter Niella, 18 months old. Michele, in conjunction with their Massage Envy Spas (in Columbia, Lexington and Augusta), holds a PhD in Holistic Nutrition and promotes her own fitness brand, “Get Well With Michele.”

Theirs is by all indications a contented life: living in the Wildewood section of Columbia, with a pool in the backyard and toddler’s toys and paraphernalia scattered throughout the house. On Friday, though, they’ll step out of that comfort zone, celebrating with S.C. State officials, family and friends the latest of his football honors.

Harper looks at a list of previous Football Hall of Fame members; he says he’s “shocked” that he was chosen over two other S.C. State greats, Marion Motley and John Gilliam. But quietly, he acknowledges he believes he belongs there.

“(Voters) look at what you did, but also who I am now,” he said. “I think it’s how you carry yourself. I guess I left an impression on someone.”

Indeed. Michele says she has no doubts about the appropriateness of his induction. “The stories he’s told me (about S.C. State and the NFL) … he’s tough, and he deserves to be in (the hall),” she said. “He put in his 12 years. It’s time.”

Time to put away that chip on his shoulder. Time to be embarrassed … by the recognition. Friday, he’ll be “on the bus” for good.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

