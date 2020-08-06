Time of solace in uncertain times

After the last round of season changes, I think I finally understand the regulations. Each license is issued with a set of tags that are good for three bucks and two does. To simplify, the doe tags can be used on any day. A hunter may purchase an additional four doe tags and two buck tags. You may take two deer per day.

Even though I believe the truly hot days are still ahead, it is time to put corn in a few feeders and set up my cameras. I like to have an idea of what is out there but I also like being surprised as bucks begin moving in preparation for rut.

This year I plan to hunt more during the middle of the week and in particular in the middle of the day. Many times when I see the mature bucks on the cameras, it is about 10 a.m. I also notice that as the season wears on and the human activity increases in the woods, the bucks move further and further away from the feeders and cameras. This isn’t their first rodeo.

Often you can just catch a glimpse of eyes 50 yards off in the woods as the mature bucks use the secondary trails skirting around the food plots. It will be fun to sit in a comfortable stand for hours rather than a few minutes after work.

So in times of human strife, nature maintains the rhythms of eons. The squabbling of wildlife is necessary for existence and not over hurt feelings. Life, death and regeneration go on like the tides. It is of comfort to those aware enough to take the time to notice. I plan to be there not only as an observer but as a participant. Enjoy it while you, can my outdoor brethren. I suspect that politics will alter our access to these most basic of cycles in the not-so-distance future.

Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.

