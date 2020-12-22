Tide rolls in SEC awards; coaches give DeVonta Smith offensive honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference coaches have chosen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith as offensive player of the year over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide dominated the awards and All-SEC teams released on Tuesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year.
Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
Smith was chosen as top offensive player over candidates including Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. All three are among the top Heisman contenders.
Georgia punter Jake Camarda is special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak are co-freshmen of the year.
Jones was named the top scholar-athlete and first-team All-SEC quarterback.
Alabama had nine first-team All-SEC selections while Florida, Georgia and Missouri had three each.
The league's coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players.
First-Team Offense
TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL — Landon Young, Kentucky
OL — Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL — Trey Smith, Tennessee*
OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR — DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR — Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB — Mac Jones, Alabama
RB — Najee Harris, Alabama
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP — Kadarius Toney, Florida
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Christian Barmore, Alabama
DL — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
DL — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB — Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB — Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Cade York, LSU
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS — Kadarius Toney, Florida
Second-Team Offense
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL — Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
OL — Carson Green, Texas A&M
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida
RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB — Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL — Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
DL — Ali Gaye, LSU
LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB — Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB — Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB — Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB — Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn
P — Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama