 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tide rolls in SEC awards; coaches give DeVonta Smith offensive honor
0 comments
editor's pick
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

Tide rolls in SEC awards; coaches give DeVonta Smith offensive honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Alabama Arkanasas Football

Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half in Fayetteville, Ark. Smith is also considered a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

 Michael Woods, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference coaches have chosen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith as offensive player of the year over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide dominated the awards and All-SEC teams released on Tuesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year.

Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

+48 IN PHOTOS: Tigers rout Irish

Smith was chosen as top offensive player over candidates including Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. All three are among the top Heisman contenders.

Georgia punter Jake Camarda is special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak are co-freshmen of the year.

Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title

Jones was named the top scholar-athlete and first-team All-SEC quarterback.

Alabama had nine first-team All-SEC selections while Florida, Georgia and Missouri had three each.

The league's coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players.

First-Team Offense

TE — Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL — Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL — Landon Young, Kentucky

OL — Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL — Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com

OL — Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR — DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR — Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB — Mac Jones, Alabama

RB — Najee Harris, Alabama

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP — Kadarius Toney, Florida

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Christian Barmore, Alabama

DL — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

DL — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB — Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB — Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB — Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Cade York, LSU

P — Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS — Kadarius Toney, Florida

Second-Team Offense

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL — Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

OL — Carson Green, Texas A&M

C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB — Kyle Trask, Florida

RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB — Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL — Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL — Ali Gaye, LSU

LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB — Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB — Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB — Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB — Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn

P — Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS — Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

5 Gamecocks honored

South Carolina has five players selected All-SEC by the league's 14 head coaches.

Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches' all-freshman team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-E volleyball plays for state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News