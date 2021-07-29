'This is going to be team 2021': Palmer, OPS glad to be back on football field

“So, we were fortunate we didn’t have to deal with starts and stops, and late starts and all that. And so, we’re just kind of excited about getting it back to as normal as possible. We had good crowds last year and everything. Just as normal as we can get it, and start fresh this year,” Palmer said.

The veteran head coach detailed what he expects to see from his team as they ready themselves for their season, which begins on Aug. 20.

“Just a continuation of everything that we’ve done. This is year six for us at Orangeburg Prep, so we ought to be able to go out there and run just about any offensive scheme that has been a part of what we’ve done for the five previous years,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the team had a good 7-on-7 season in June and has been in the weight room this month.

“Defensively, the same thing. We’re big on special teams, and we’ll kick off and we’ll have our special teams units starting the first couple days out there, and get those things going.

“We ought to be just ready to get out there and put it all together, and honing and getting ready. We’ve got about 22 days before we open up on the 20th of August, so we need to get things going as quickly as possible and get them into a normal-week type of thing,” Palmer said.