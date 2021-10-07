TD CLUB: Wake's Currie wants to enhance student-athlete experience

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club welcomed Wake Forest athletics director John Currie as its guest speaker Thursday at The Cinema.
Currie said it’s been a very interesting time for Wake Forest football as they are the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons are currently ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.
He credited the number of players from the Palmetto State on the Wake Forest roster, including former Bamberg-Ehrhardt star A.J. Williams.
Williams, a redshirt freshmen, was the 2018 Times and Democrat Defensive Player of the Year. Last year he recorded his first sack and interception against Clemson and had a career-high nine tackles against Virginia.
“(Wake Forest head football coach) Dave Clawson told me the best thing about A.J. Williams is that he’s a really smart football player,” Currie said. “He can play all our defensive secondary positions. We’re fortunate to have depth there, but he has played in all our games and be great on special teams. He is going to be a star at Wake Forest.”
Currie talked about the advancements being made at a number of NCAA institutions to better enhance the experience of the student-athlete.
“Usually, the narrative of college athletics is that it’s not a fair deal,” Currie said. “Remember, the experience of our student-athletes today is light years ahead of where it was just five to ten years ago. In terms of the overall academic experience, more is being provided for physical and mental health, sports medicine, rehab, tutoring and counseling. Across the board, it’s the best it’s ever been. That doesn’t mean we can’t continue to endeavor to make it better.”
According to Currie, $3.8 billion in scholarship money is awarded annually to over 180,000 student athletes at the NCAA Division I and II levels.
“That’s due to college athletics,” Currie said. “For those that would say that’s not worth anything, anyone with a student loan or paying tuition for a child knows that it is worth something. It’s why we continue to move forward and advance the benefits of college athletics and keep in mind the macro-benefit of educational opportunities is something worth protecting.”
Former Orangeburg Mayor Paul Miller presented Joe Van Faussien with the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Unsung Hero Award named for former Touchdown Club president the late Don Tribble and retired coach the late Geb Runager.
Orangeburg Prep quarterback McCullough Mims and Bethune-Bowman defensive end Derrick Simon were honored as the The Works Physical Therapy Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.
The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 14. The guest speaker is to be Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell.