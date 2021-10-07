TD CLUB: Wake's Currie wants to enhance student-athlete experience

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club welcomed Wake Forest athletics director John Currie as its guest speaker Thursday at The Cinema.

Currie said it’s been a very interesting time for Wake Forest football as they are the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons are currently ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

He credited the number of players from the Palmetto State on the Wake Forest roster, including former Bamberg-Ehrhardt star A.J. Williams.

Williams, a redshirt freshmen, was the 2018 Times and Democrat Defensive Player of the Year. Last year he recorded his first sack and interception against Clemson and had a career-high nine tackles against Virginia.

“(Wake Forest head football coach) Dave Clawson told me the best thing about A.J. Williams is that he’s a really smart football player,” Currie said. “He can play all our defensive secondary positions. We’re fortunate to have depth there, but he has played in all our games and be great on special teams. He is going to be a star at Wake Forest.”

Currie talked about the advancements being made at a number of NCAA institutions to better enhance the experience of the student-athlete.

