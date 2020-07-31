Tanner: 'We all wanted to play that game

“It’s probably completed at this point," Tanner said. "We have been meeting daily. I sometimes ask the same question more than once. I guess you never say never but I expect the schedule will remain intact,” “We came out with a 10-game schedule with the intent of trying to determine a conference champion.”

The SEC will start its season Sept. 26 with teams playing 10 games over a 12-week period to include two open dates where teams can make up games if coronavirus causes any postponements at some point during the season.

The way Tanner understands it is the Gamecocks' opponents and locations stay the same and they'll add two more teams to the schedule, although those haven't been settled on yet.

The SEC presidents and athletic directors met Friday to discuss scheduling.

The purpose of doing just conference only was to have enough games to crown a conference champion and 10 games does that, Tanner said, knowing there is a likelihood some games could potentially get canceled because of the virus.

That does, unfortunately for the Palmetto Bowl's case, mean a brief break in the rivalry.