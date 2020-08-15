Tanner supports athletes using voices on issues

Players have also used their voices more recently in an effort to play football this fall, posting on social media using the hashtag WeWantToPlay.

It’s helped lead to support for the ACC, SEC and Big 12 to continue forward in an effort to play football this fall.

Tanner said he had a meeting with South Carolina athletes this past week about the proposition of having a season and the message was “they want to play."

“We had a serious conversation and afterwards we talked about what’s good, what they like, what they don’t like and what we can do better,” he said. “It was an extremely intelligent and adult conversation that is good for everyone. I like the involvement. ... I appreciate where we’re headed with more student athlete involvement.”

This summer saw the NCAA take steps forward for players to capitalize on their platform a little more, allowing players to begin making money off their name, image and likeness and allowing players to wear messages on their jerseys.

Tanner is supportive of players being able to use their voice like other students on campus.

“I like where we’re headed,” Tanner said. “There’s no reason your star pitcher or your quarterback or a woman on the volleyball team, they shouldn’t have the opportunity to sit and have a conversation that brings things to light you don’t see or understand. In many cases, you’re going to get to the same place, but it’s helpful to have it.”

