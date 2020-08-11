Tanner: Big 10, Pac-12 decisions might not affect SEC 'a whole lot'

The first two Power 5 dominoes fell Tuesday afternoon, starting across the Midwest and then including the entire West Coast.
The Big 10 officially punted on football for the fall, postponing the season until at least the spring. Shortly after that, the Pac-12 did the same.
Interestingly enough, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner was doing a spot with 107.5 FM in Columbia and spoke to how such decisions could impact the SEC in any way.
“I don’t think it affects us a whole lot. Would love for all the A5 (Power 5 conferences) to be playing,” Tanner told Jay Phillips. “The last few days it had been going in that direction and hit a pause yesterday.
"Now that you shared that (early announcement from the Big 10) with me, that’s a decision they felt they needed to make and they’ll look forward to the spring.”
The Big 10 was the first of the major college football conferences — ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — to announce its intent to postpone things until the start of 2021.
It speaks to each conference’s autonomy to do however it pleases.
Right now, though, it looks like the ACC and SEC are going to proceed as expected, with the Big 12 still deciding what it will do.
Tanner did say, though, that could change.
“I can only speak for myself and I’m not representing the Southeastern Conference, but I wish we were all aligned," he said. "But we’re in an 11-state footprint in the Southeastern Conference.
"You talk about the (other Power 5 conferences) outside of us and it’s a big country. Maybe it’s not a perfect scenario. I like the alignment when it’s possible but maybe it’s not. You just have to deal with the circumstances.”
One of the biggest reasons the Big 10 opted to postpone things was player safety and other side effects from COVID-19, including some of the rare, longer-lasting health issues that can stem from it.
There are studies mentioning heart issues after getting the current coronavirus and Tanner said the Gamecocks and the rest of the SEC schools know about those and they are part of daily discussions between athletic directors, presidents and conference officials.
“We take everything very, very seriously," Tanner said. "You mentioned in the spring, is it going to be different in the spring? We hope sometime in the spring we are able to administer a vaccine, but we don’t know the date of that.
“We say January 1 we’ll crank it back up again, that’s easy to say, but it’s harder to say you’ll get there.”
The challenge then becomes for the Big 10, Pac-12 and any other conference that postpones things, that they are treading water until the spring sports season.
That, depending on how the virus progresses this fall, could be another challenge.
“I think spring is a challenge, personally. It’s not impossible, but I think it’s very difficult to go in that direction," Tanner said. "That’s something they’re looking at. We’re approaching it from a different standpoint at this time.
"It could be something we address but it’s not where we’re looking right now.”
