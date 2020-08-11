Tanner: Big 10, Pac-12 decisions might not affect SEC 'a whole lot'

Tanner did say, though, that could change.

“I can only speak for myself and I’m not representing the Southeastern Conference, but I wish we were all aligned," he said. "But we’re in an 11-state footprint in the Southeastern Conference.

"You talk about the (other Power 5 conferences) outside of us and it’s a big country. Maybe it’s not a perfect scenario. I like the alignment when it’s possible but maybe it’s not. You just have to deal with the circumstances.”

One of the biggest reasons the Big 10 opted to postpone things was player safety and other side effects from COVID-19, including some of the rare, longer-lasting health issues that can stem from it.

There are studies mentioning heart issues after getting the current coronavirus and Tanner said the Gamecocks and the rest of the SEC schools know about those and they are part of daily discussions between athletic directors, presidents and conference officials.

“We take everything very, very seriously," Tanner said. "You mentioned in the spring, is it going to be different in the spring? We hope sometime in the spring we are able to administer a vaccine, but we don’t know the date of that.