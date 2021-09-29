T&D REGION SPORTS

Banks (So., Conyers, Ga.) ran a school-record 18:07.0 – the fastest 5K time in the MEAC this season – this past weekend in the Queen City Invite. She came in 14th in a field of more than 260 runners.

Claflin's Fierce gets CIAA honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a terrific week on the court, the honors are coming in for the Claflin Lady Panthers as senior libero Trinity Fierce was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Food Lion Defensive Player of the Week. The Lady Panthers went undefeated last week with wins over Allen and in the team’s CIAA opener against the Livingstone Blue Bears.

Fierce’s defensive effort was one of the keys to Lady Panthers’ victories. Against Allen, she led the team with 16 digs and she followed the effort with 15 digs against Livingstone to open CIAA play.

Lady Raiders take down Dorchester

Holly Hill Academy's varsity volleyball team defeated Dorchester Academy 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12) Tuesday.

Leading the way for the HHA were Karlee Stroller with 17 kills, nine blocks and four aces and Karsyn Smoak 32 assists, 13 kills, four digs and one ace. Kaley Bell added four aces and two kills while Julianna Grooms had 14 kills, three digs and one ace.