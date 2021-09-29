T&D REGION SPORTS

TD Club meets Thursday
After a bye week, the Orangeburg Touchdown Club returns Thursday, Sept. 30 to The Cinema. Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson will be this week's guest speaker.
Denson is in his second-full season with the Buccaneers after COVID forced CSU to play just a four-game season in 2020. Prior to Charleston Southern, Denson spent time as running backs coach at Bethune-Cookman, Miami of Ohio and Notre Dame.
Denson also played for the Fighting Irish where he set the school record with 4,318 career rushing yards. He finished with 47 total touchdowns and was drafted in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He played professionally with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Montreal Alouettes.
S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough will provide a preview of the Bulldogs home opener against Bethune-Cookman Saturday.
The Touchdown Club will also honor the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.
Lunch begins at 11:30 and the program begins at Noon. Tickets are $20.00 for non-members.
SCSU's Banks gets MEAC honor
NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State sophomore Jada Banks was named Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Banks (So., Conyers, Ga.) ran a school-record 18:07.0 – the fastest 5K time in the MEAC this season – this past weekend in the Queen City Invite. She came in 14th in a field of more than 260 runners.
Claflin's Fierce gets CIAA honor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a terrific week on the court, the honors are coming in for the Claflin Lady Panthers as senior libero Trinity Fierce was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Food Lion Defensive Player of the Week. The Lady Panthers went undefeated last week with wins over Allen and in the team’s CIAA opener against the Livingstone Blue Bears.
Fierce’s defensive effort was one of the keys to Lady Panthers’ victories. Against Allen, she led the team with 16 digs and she followed the effort with 15 digs against Livingstone to open CIAA play.
Lady Raiders take down Dorchester
Holly Hill Academy's varsity volleyball team defeated Dorchester Academy 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12) Tuesday.
Leading the way for the HHA were Karlee Stroller with 17 kills, nine blocks and four aces and Karsyn Smoak 32 assists, 13 kills, four digs and one ace. Kaley Bell added four aces and two kills while Julianna Grooms had 14 kills, three digs and one ace.
The JV Lady Raiders defeated Dorchester 2-0 (25-20) while the Holly Hill B-Team fell 0-2 (19-25, 7-25).
OP varsity, JV defeat Calhoun Academy
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team defeated Calhoun Academy at home 2-0 with set scores of 25-6 and 25-9.
Payton Schurlknight led the Indians with 12 points, 4 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill, and 2 digs. Hannah Lambrecht had 6 points and 4 aces. Layla Garrick added 5 points and 2 aces. Lauren Ballew recorded 2 kills.
In the varsity match, Orangeburg Prep picked up a region win, defeating Calhoun Academy 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-9, and 25-17.
Lydia Riley led Orangeburg Prep with 8 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, and 2 blocks. Isabelle Wassell and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had 5 points and 2 aces. Lambrecht led the team with 8 digs followed by Wassell with 6 digs, and Kelcey Lake, Katherine Lambrecht, and Presley Collins all with 5 digs.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 5. hosting Heathwood Hall.