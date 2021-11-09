T&D REGION SPORTS

Claflin's Harrison earns conference honor

Claflin volleyball player Ayanna Harrison was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Food Lion Defensive Player of the Week

The senior earned the award after finishing with 33 digs in victories over Saint Augustine's and Winston-Salem State.

The Lady Panthers closed out the regular season Monday with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-23) sweep on Livingstone. Makaylen Crosby led Claflin with five kills while Mya Broom added four kills. Sadaiya Edouard had three kills and three blocks.

Region players selected for Junior Showcase

Six players from the T&D Region have been selected to take part in the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase Friday, Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on the campus of Myrtle Beach High School.

Calhoun County's Justen Brunson, Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jordon Perry and Denmark Olar's Chris Sanders, Keithan Washington, Jaquari Williams and Brushaurd Young will take part in the game.

The game is in conjunction with the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the SC Football Coaches Association.