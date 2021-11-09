T&D REGION SPORTS

Claflin's Harrison earns conference honor
Claflin volleyball player Ayanna Harrison was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Food Lion Defensive Player of the Week
The senior earned the award after finishing with 33 digs in victories over Saint Augustine's and Winston-Salem State.
The Lady Panthers closed out the regular season Monday with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-23) sweep on Livingstone. Makaylen Crosby led Claflin with five kills while Mya Broom added four kills. Sadaiya Edouard had three kills and three blocks.
Region players selected for Junior Showcase
Six players from the T&D Region have been selected to take part in the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase Friday, Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on the campus of Myrtle Beach High School.
Calhoun County's Justen Brunson, Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jordon Perry and Denmark Olar's Chris Sanders, Keithan Washington, Jaquari Williams and Brushaurd Young will take part in the game.
The game is in conjunction with the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the SC Football Coaches Association.
B-E's Tuck takes part in SCHSL singles tournament
Bamberg-Ehrhardt tennis player Logan Tuck was invited to play in the Class AAA-AA-A Individual tournament Monday.
Tuck lost her first round match to Sidney Mitchell of Christ Church then fell in the consolation bracket to Katelynn Fennell of Hannah-Pamplico.
Tuck helped lead the Red Raiders to a region title and a spot in the Class AA state tournament. B-E fell in the second round to the Governor's School.