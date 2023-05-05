Williamsburg Academy 14, Orangeburg Prep 4

Katherine Lambrecht singled and stole second in the top of the first inning and Payton Schurlknight doubled Lambrecht to take an early lead. Jane Walker Yonce singled Schurlknight to extend the lead to 2. However, the Lady Stallions scored eight runs in the bottom of the first aided by an error from the Lady Indians. Prestan Schurlknight added another hit for the Lady Indians.