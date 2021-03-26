T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Colleton Prep 7

Andrew Jackson 2

WALTERBORO — Andrew Jackson fell to Colleton Prep 7-2 in a game played in Walterboro on Friday.

For AJA, Avery Peek, Jasmine Bishop, McKenzie Beard, and Savannah Lee had one hit each.

Andrew Jackson (5-2) returns to action on Tuesday, when they travel to Clarendon Hall for a 5:30 p.m. game.

JV BASEBALL

OPS takes wins over CA and NCA

Orangeburg Prep picked up wins against Calhoun Academy (7-2 on Tuesday) and Northside Christian Academy (9-5 on Thursday) this week.

In Tuesday's win against the Cavaliers, Orangeburg Prep saw the ball really well at the plate, racking up 11 hits. Tadd Jamison, Saylor Kittrell, Parker Gray, and Charlie McCutcheon all had multiple hits during the win. Jamison led the way with a 3-for-4 performance.

Calhoun Academy had seven hits in the game. Thomas Roland and Mason Polin both collected multiple hits for the Cavaliers.