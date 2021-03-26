T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Colleton Prep 7
Andrew Jackson 2
WALTERBORO — Andrew Jackson fell to Colleton Prep 7-2 in a game played in Walterboro on Friday.
For AJA, Avery Peek, Jasmine Bishop, McKenzie Beard, and Savannah Lee had one hit each.
Andrew Jackson (5-2) returns to action on Tuesday, when they travel to Clarendon Hall for a 5:30 p.m. game.
JV BASEBALL
OPS takes wins over CA and NCA
Orangeburg Prep picked up wins against Calhoun Academy (7-2 on Tuesday) and Northside Christian Academy (9-5 on Thursday) this week.
In Tuesday's win against the Cavaliers, Orangeburg Prep saw the ball really well at the plate, racking up 11 hits. Tadd Jamison, Saylor Kittrell, Parker Gray, and Charlie McCutcheon all had multiple hits during the win. Jamison led the way with a 3-for-4 performance.
Calhoun Academy had seven hits in the game. Thomas Roland and Mason Polin both collected multiple hits for the Cavaliers.
Against NCA on Thursday, the Indians racked up 10 hits. Jameson and Eli Pantaleon both managed two hits to lead the way. Pantaleon had four stolen bases out of a team total of 10.
Morrison Burroughs led the JV Indians to victory on the mound, allowing just three hits and four runs over five innings with 77 pitches. Coming out of the bullpen, T Riley threw one inning in relief to record the final outs and earn the save.
The Orangeburg Prep Indians JV will play 3 games in 3 days next week. They will play host to Heathwood Hall on Monday, travel to Thomas Sumter on Tuesday, before hosting Pinewood Prep on Wednesday.
The 2021 Orangeburg Prep JV Indians are led by head coach Chris Davis and assistant coaches Reece Davis and Shane Burroughs.