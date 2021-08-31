 Skip to main content
T&D Region Sports
SPORTS LIBRARY Generic volleyball illustration 2

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Calhoun County defeated Denmark-Olar 3-2 in region match

JV VOLLEYBALL

Lake Marion 3, O-W 1

Lake Marion's JV team defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson's B-Team 3-1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23) Monday. 

Leaders for O-W included Morgan Williams with 21 digs, Destiny Scott with 15 service points, Yikeilah Ryan with 12 service points, Erin Glover with seven service points, Gabby Middleton with 12 digs and Madison Simpson with eight digs.

