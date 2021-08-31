T&D Region Sports

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Calhoun County defeated Denmark-Olar 3-2 in region match
JV VOLLEYBALL
Lake Marion 3, O-W 1
Lake Marion's JV team defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson's B-Team 3-1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23) Monday.
Leaders for O-W included Morgan Williams with 21 digs, Destiny Scott with 15 service points, Yikeilah Ryan with 12 service points, Erin Glover with seven service points, Gabby Middleton with 12 digs and Madison Simpson with eight digs.
