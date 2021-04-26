T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL
Branchville 6
East Clarendon 3
Branchville took a 6-3 win against East Clarendon on Monday, to improve to 11-4 on the year.
The Yellow Jackets were led at the plate by: Garrett Blankenship 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Nathan Bauer, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB; Jalen Johnson, 3-for-4, 3 RBI, double; Jacob Blankenship, 2-for-3, 2 runs.
Wil Joyner earned the win, pitching 6 innings, allowing 6 hits and just 3 earned runs.
Jalen Johnson earned the save, pitching the 7th inning, allowing a hit with 2 strikeouts.
Branchville travels to North to play on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Clarendon Hall 6
Orangeburg Prep 4
Clarendon Hall took a 6-4 win against Orangeburg Prep on Monday.
Leading hitters for OPS were Ava Cuttino, 3-for-3 with 2 RBI; Katherine Lambrecht with 2 hits; Skylar Stillinger, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Ryn Grubbs with a double, Bailey Craven with a single.
Lauren Ballew gave up just 5 hits in a complete game win.
Orangeburg Prep plays host to Laurence Manning at home on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 23
Cathedral Academy 13
Orangeburg Prep took a 23-13 win against Cathedral Academy on Monday.
Hannah Lambrecht got the win in the circle, striking out 6, while allowing only 3 hits over 4 innings.
Prestan Schurlknight pitched the fifth inning, striking out the final 3 batters.
The JV Lady Indians collected 22 hits over five innings. Layla Garrick had four hits, Hannah Lambrecht, Prestan Schurlknight, and Jayme Culler had three hits apiece, Savannah McLain and Payton Bordenkecker had two hits apiece, and Calee Hartzog, Riley Roe, Cadence McClendon, Kaislei Kinsey, and Audrey O’Neal had one hit each.
The JV Lady Indians return to action on Tuesday at 4 p.m., hosting Laurence Manning Academy at Indian Field.