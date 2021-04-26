T&D REGION SPORTS

Orangeburg Prep plays host to Laurence Manning at home on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 23

Cathedral Academy 13

Orangeburg Prep took a 23-13 win against Cathedral Academy on Monday.

Hannah Lambrecht got the win in the circle, striking out 6, while allowing only 3 hits over 4 innings.

Prestan Schurlknight pitched the fifth inning, striking out the final 3 batters.

The JV Lady Indians collected 22 hits over five innings. Layla Garrick had four hits, Hannah Lambrecht, Prestan Schurlknight, and Jayme Culler had three hits apiece, Savannah McLain and Payton Bordenkecker had two hits apiece, and Calee Hartzog, Riley Roe, Cadence McClendon, Kaislei Kinsey, and Audrey O’Neal had one hit each.

The JV Lady Indians return to action on Tuesday at 4 p.m., hosting Laurence Manning Academy at Indian Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0