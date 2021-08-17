T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Colleton Prep 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep's varsity volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-0 (18-25, 23-25, 20-25) loss to Colleton Prep.

For OPS, Isabelle Wassell led the team with 12 assists and nine digs. Anna Beth Lambrecht added nine digs and Katherine Lambrecht and Ryn Grubbs each had eight. Lydia Riley and Anna Katherine Evatt each had six kills to lead the Lady Indians, while Kelcey Lake, Joni Holstad and Grubbs each added two.

Orangeburg Prep's next game is scheduled for Thursday at Hammond.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Colleton Prep 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Colleton Prep 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) on Monday.

For OPS, Izzy Exum's had 11 service points, five aces and two kills. Lauren Ballew added eight service points, three aces and a kill, while Averi Evans notched two kills.

Orangeburg Prep's next game is scheduled for Thursday at Hammond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0