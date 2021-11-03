T&D REGION SPORTS: UofSC's Tanner to speak at TD Club

UofSC's Tanner to speak at TD Club

University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner is scheduled to be the guest speaker at this week's meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.

South Carolina hired Tanner as its baseball coach in June of 1996. He led the Gamecocks to six College World Series appearances including back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011. After the 2012 season, Tanner retired from the field and took over as the school's athletics director.

Under Tanner’s watch, the Gamecocks have won two national championships (2014 equestrian, 2017 women’s basketball), 16 SEC regular season and tournament championships and have posted three of the top six finishes in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup All-Sports Standings in school history, including a 21st-place finish in 2016-17.

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough will talk about the Bulldogs’ recent victory over NC Central, and this week's MEAC clash with Howard.

The club will also recognize the region's top high school players with its weekly Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.