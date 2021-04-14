T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS golf wins region match

VARSITY GOLF

OPS takes first place in match

Orangeburg Prep took first place in a Region 1-2A golf match held at Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

Matthew Zeigler and Walt Mims both shot one-over-par 37s and teammates Harris Holstein and Andrew Hunter posted scores of 38 and 40, respectively.

The Indians’ 152 topped Palmetto Christian, Calhoun Academy and Northside Christian.

OPS is 18-2 this season and will play at Daniel Island Country Club in another region match on Wednesday, April 21.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association event

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is 2-man captain's choice, with only 6 clubs allowed per person in cart.

Please sign up by 5 p.m. on Saturday at the pro shop at Hillcrest. Tournament is open to all.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Post 4 will play baseball this summer