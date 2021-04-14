 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS golf wins region match
VARSITY GOLF

OPS takes first place in match

Orangeburg Prep took first place in a Region 1-2A golf match held at Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

Matthew Zeigler and Walt Mims both shot one-over-par 37s and teammates Harris Holstein and Andrew Hunter posted scores of 38 and 40, respectively.

The Indians’ 152 topped Palmetto Christian, Calhoun Academy and Northside Christian.

OPS is 18-2 this season and will play at Daniel Island Country Club in another region match on Wednesday, April 21.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association event

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is 2-man captain's choice, with only 6 clubs allowed per person in cart.

Please sign up by 5 p.m. on Saturday at the pro shop at Hillcrest. Tournament is open to all.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Post 4 will play baseball this summer

The Orangeburg Post 4 American Legion Baseball team plans to play a full schedule this summer season.

Regional high school and college baseball players who meet eligibility requirements will be able to attend tryouts for the team at Mirmow Field at a time that is yet to be determined.

Tryout times will be announced in The Times and Democrat.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Swansea 15, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30, North 22

