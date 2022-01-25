T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W tops Brookland-Cayce 52-33

Prep Basketball

Varsity

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 52, Brookland-Cayce 33

Top-ranked Orangeburg-Wilkinson traveled to sixth-ranked Brookland Cayce and came away with a 52-33 victory Tuesday.

The Bruins forced 25 Brookland Cayce turnovers.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will be at home Wednesday against Swansea.

Palmetto Christian Academy 50, Orangeburg Prep 47

Mikey Templeton led Orangeburg Prep with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, but the Indians fell short against Palmetto Christian 50-47 Tuesday.

Prusher Bair had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists; McCullough Mims had six points, eight rebounds and five assists; Austin Hall had four points, five rebounds and two blocks and Jay Plummer had three points and three rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Thursday against Thomas Sumter.

Florence Christian 42, Holly Hill Academy 40

Jabari Sumpter led Holly Hill Academy with 14 points and eight rebounds, but the Raiders fell to Florence Christian 42-40 Tuesday.

Marion Breland recorded a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and adding five assists. Jordan Stokes had eight points.

Holly Hill Academy will be at Patrick Henry Thursday.

Calhoun Academy 60, Lee Academy 20

Calhoun Academy improved to 13-4 and 3-2 in region play with a 60-20 win over Lee Academy Tuesday.

The Cavaliers were led by William Felder's 14 points. Jude Walker had 11 points while Turner Fleming and Will Andrews each had nine points.

Calhoun Academy will be at home Friday against Orangeburg Prep.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 30, Palmetto Christian 21

Orangeburg Prep rallied from 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Palmetto Christian 30-21 Tuesday.Campbell Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points and six rebounds while Anna Beth Lambrecht added eight rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Thursday against Thomas Sumter.

Lake Marion (G) 59, Woodland 52

Quanaisha Myers had 31 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals to lead Lake Marion to a 59-52 win over Woodland Tuesday.

JaMyria Green had 10 points and three rebounds while Danaisa Wright had five points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

Lake Marion (2-5, 1-2) will face Philip Simmons on the road Friday.

Denmark-Olar (G) 72, Williston-Elko 18

Denmark-Olar improved to 14-3 on the season and remained unbeaten (7-0) in region play after a 72-18 victory over Williston-Elko Tuesday.

Dy’Neka Roberts led the Lady Vikings with 18 points while Aijalon Wroten and Mikiya Stukes each added 16 points. Aveion Walker had 11 points and Takenya James had seven points.

The Lady Vikings will face Wagener-Salley Wednesday.

Calhoun County 88, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 38

Moses McCall led Hunter-Kinard-Tyler with 11 points and four rebounds, but the Trojans fell to Calhoun County 88-38 Monday.

Tra’vion Milhouse added nine points for H-K-T in the loss.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58, Fox Creek 29

Orangeburg-Wilkinson improved to 3-0 in Region V-AAA with a 58-29 victory over Fox Creek Monday.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 16 points and six rebounds. Brykel Washington had 13 points while Horace Jacques added seven points and four steals.

Fox Creek was led by Darrian Hendrix who had five points.

Allendale-Fairfax (G) 35, Branchville 20

Kira Infinger led Branchville with nine points, but the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to Allendale-Fairfax 35-20 Monday.

Gracen Harris, Keelie Summers and Brianna Wiles each added three points while Margo Riser had two points.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (G) 53, Bethune-Bowman 37

Chamyria Bonaparte led Bethune-Bowman with 14 points as the Lady Mohawks fell to B-E Monday.

Neysa Patrick scored 10 points and Makiyah Johnson had eight points.

Bethune-Bowman (4-8, 3-2) will travel to Allendale-Fairfax on Wednesday.

Junior Varsity

Florence Christian 44, Holly Hill Academy 27

Ashton Soles scored 25 of Holly Hill Academy's 27 points in a loss to Florence Christian Tuesday.

Holly Hill Academy will travel to face Patrick Henry Thursday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 39, Palmetto Christian Academy 29

Graysen Garrick led Orangeburg Prep with 13 points as the JV Lady Indians defeated Palmetto Christian Academy 39-29 Tuesday.Hannah Lambrecht added six points while Mary Legare Delaney had six points and seven rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Thursday against Thomas Sumter.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56, Brookland-Cayce 14

Kizer Glover had 12 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s junior varsity boys to a 56-14 victory over Brookland-Cayce Tuesday.

Jaiden Felder had nine points and LaDontis Franklin added eight points to help the JV Bruins to the win.

Orangeburg Prep 55, Palmetto Christian Academy 52

The JV Indians improved to 7-2 and 4-0 in conference with a 55-52 win over Palmetto Christian Academy Tuesday.

Avery Ravenell led OP with 21 points while T Riley had 11 points and nine rebounds. Brayden Gramling had nine points and six rebounds; Jody Gillam had eight points and three assists; Charlie McCutchen had three points and Walt Mims had three points and seven assists.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Heathwood Hall Thursday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34, Fox Creek 24

Kizer Glover led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 18 points as the Bruins defeated Fox Creek 34-24.

LaDontis Franklin and Jamari Williams each added four points.

B-Team

Orangeburg Prep 52, Calhoun Academy 24

Kyran Glover led the Indians with 23 points as Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy 52-24.

Jackson Strickland added 20 points while Chris Glover had seven points for OPS.

Cael Parlor led the Cavs with 14 points.

The Indians will face Thomas Sumter Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 36, Calhoun Academy 10

Natalie Hall had 12 points to lead the Lady Indians to a 36-10 win over Calhoun Academy.

Calee Hartzog had 10 points, Aaliyah Ayala had six points, Brooke Fogle had four points and Emma Cuttino and Maahi Pandya each had two points.

OPS will face Thomas Sumter Wednesday.

