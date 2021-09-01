T&D Region Sports: O-W sweeps B-E in volleball; TD Club meets Thursday

FOOTBALL

TD Club meets Thursday

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club meets Thursday at The Cinema at Orangeburg Mall, with former Wofford head football coach Mike Ayers as guest speaker.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon.

Tickets for non-members are $20 at the door. Lunch is catered by Buck Ridge Plantation. For information on membership, send an email to roxanecummings@gmail.com.

If you can’t be there for the meetings, watch live via Facebook Live at The Times and Democrat's Facebook page or catch a recording of the meeting later at TheTandD.com. Like The T&D’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thetandd. The website link is www.thetandd.com/app/tdclub.

VOLLEYBALL

O-W sweeps Bamberg in non-region play