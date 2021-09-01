T&D Region Sports: O-W sweeps B-E in volleball; TD Club meets Thursday

FOOTBALL
TD Club meets Thursday
The Orangeburg Touchdown Club meets Thursday at The Cinema at Orangeburg Mall, with former Wofford head football coach Mike Ayers as guest speaker.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon.
Tickets for non-members are $20 at the door. Lunch is catered by Buck Ridge Plantation. For information on membership, send an email to roxanecummings@gmail.com.
If you can’t be there for the meetings, watch live via Facebook Live at The Times and Democrat's Facebook page or catch a recording of the meeting later at TheTandD.com. Like The T&D’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thetandd. The website link is www.thetandd.com/app/tdclub.
VOLLEYBALL
O-W sweeps Bamberg in non-region play
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes varsity defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-19) Tuesday in non-region action. Leading the way for O-W was led by Ki'ra Wright's 14 kills, eight service points and 16 digs. Mackenzie Morgan had 31 digs, 11 points, three service aces and five assists. Darian Dawson had 17 points, five service aces and 18 digs while Siri Davis added five service points, 32 assists and 14 digs. Trinity Winningham had six kills, Laila Ham added four kills including three block kills and Alex Foster had nine service points, three service aces and 13 digs. O-W improved to 7-0 on the season.
In JV action, Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated B-E 2-0 (25-22, 25-19) and were led by Lauren Whetstone's 12 assists. Kylijahnea Shuler had eight points, one kill and one ace while Bryanna Mitchell added six points. Kierra Rose had six assists and Jasmine Miller had four points. The JV squad is 2-0, both teams will play at Gilbert Tuesday, Sept. 7
Saints open region play with win
Calhoun County's varsity volleyball team opened region play with a 3-2 (20-25, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8, 15-10) victory over Denmark-Olar Tuesday.
Dorchester Academy falls to Thomas Heyward
Dorchester Academy varsity volleyball (4-1, 2-0) lost at Thomas Heyward Tuesday 3-2 (20-25, 25-16, 25-22, 12-25, 8-15).
The Lady Raiders were led by Krystal Judy's eight aces, six kills, six receptions, 11 digs, two blocks and one assist. Paige Shelton had two aces, 11 kills, 13 receptions and eight digs while Lauren Creel added one ace, two kills, 17 receptions and 20 digs. Saylor Judy had one ace, two kills, three receptions, seven digs and 12 assists.