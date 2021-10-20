T&D REGION SPORTS: Newberry's Knight to speak to TD Club

Newberry's Knight to speak to TD Club
Newberry head football coach Todd Knight is scheduled to be the featured speaker Thursday at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.
Knight is currently in his 12th year as head coach of the Newberry Wolves. He led the team to a South Atlantic Conference championship in 2016 and was named conference coach of the year. He has taken the Wolves to the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Knight started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Gardner-Webb. He would later become the defensive coordinator at Charleston Southern before taking the head coaching job at Newberry.
SC State head football coach Buddy Pough will recap his team's Homecoming victory over Morgan State and preview the Bulldogs matchup with Delaware State Saturday.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jajuan Strong and Branchville's Ronnie Nester will be recognized as this week's The Works Physical Therapy Players of the Week.
Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at Noon. Tickets are $20 for non-members. If you can't be there in person, you can watch it online via Zoom and on The T&D Facebook page.
SCSU's Banks honored by MEAC
South Carolina State cross country runner Jada Banks was honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for her performance at the Upstate Invitational.
Banks finished 12th overall in the 5K with a time of 18:46.9.
Carver-Edisto participates in volleyball tourney
Carver-Edisto Middle School's volleyball team took part in the Orangeburg County Middle School volleyball tournament.
The Lady Cougars defeated Holly Hill Middle School 31-29 and Elloree Middle School 27-25. CEMS finished third overall after two losses to Howard (25-14 and 25-19).
Leading the way for the Lady Cougars were Kyli Horne and Brantley Thompson.
Dorchester volleyball defeats HHA
The Dorchester Academy varsity volleyball team defeated Holly Hill Academy 3-1 at home on Thursday in region play, with scores 26-24, 11-25, 25-21, 25-21.
The Lady Raiders were led by Paige Shelton with 9 kills, 5 aces, 5 receptions and 4 digs. Saylor Judy had 4 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs and 10 assists. Harley Myers had 6 aces, 7 receptions, 2 digs and 1 block. Lauren Creel had 1 kill, 3 aces, 11 receptions, 8 digs and 1 assist.
The Lady Raiders finished their regular season 7-9 overall and 6-6 region.
The Lady Raiders will play in the SCISA Class 1A volleyball tournament on Friday, Oct. 22, at 1:30 p.m. against Cathedral Academy at Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Farlow St., Myrtle Beach.