T&D REGION SPORTS: Newberry's Knight to speak to TD Club

Newberry's Knight to speak to TD Club

Newberry head football coach Todd Knight is scheduled to be the featured speaker Thursday at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.

Knight is currently in his 12th year as head coach of the Newberry Wolves. He led the team to a South Atlantic Conference championship in 2016 and was named conference coach of the year. He has taken the Wolves to the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Knight started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Gardner-Webb. He would later become the defensive coordinator at Charleston Southern before taking the head coaching job at Newberry.

SC State head football coach Buddy Pough will recap his team's Homecoming victory over Morgan State and preview the Bulldogs matchup with Delaware State Saturday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jajuan Strong and Branchville's Ronnie Nester will be recognized as this week's The Works Physical Therapy Players of the Week.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at Noon. Tickets are $20 for non-members. If you can't be there in person, you can watch it online via Zoom and on The T&D Facebook page.

SCSU's Banks honored by MEAC