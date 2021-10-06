T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville volleyball is region camp

Branchville is region champ

Despite splitting its two region matches this season, Branchville varsity volleyball will be considered the No. 1 seed after earning the tie-breaker over Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

After getting a 3-0 sweep earlier in the season, and winning one set Tuesday night, Branchville was crowned region champions, according to head coach Ron Nester.

Both teams will turn their attention to the state playoffs, which begin Oct. 19.

OP varsity, JV drop road games

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity vollenball dropped a road game to Palmetto Christian 2-0 with scores of 15-25 and 21-25.

Annabelle Hunter recorded 10 points, 5 assists, and 2 digs. Lauren Ballew and Payton Schurlknight added 3 kills each. Prestan Schurlknight led the team defensively with 16 digs. Layla Garrick added 6 digs.

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball dropped a region game on the road to Palmetto Christian 3-0. The set scores were 11-25, 13-25, and 13-25.