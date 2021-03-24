Speedy South Carolina CB Horn sizzles for NFL evaluators

The NFL canceled this year's event due to the coronavirus, instead holding on-campus sessions across the country. South Carolina had five invitees, led by Horn.

The biggest question Horn's gotten in meetings with NFL teams are about his actions last fall when he opted out of South Carolina's final three games after the firing of Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

Horn faced social media comments at the time that he quit on his teammates. It was a family matter, Horn detailed this week. He said his grandparents and several relatives in Mississippi got COVID-19, his aunt dying from the virus.

Horn felt his place was with his family before he began getting ready for the NFL draft.

"I could tell you now, if I could go back, I'd do it again. I put my family before anything," he said. "I feel my teammates and coaches know how much I love the game of football, but I put my family before the game."

Horn acknowledged the difficulty in hearing outsiders question his integrity. "But I fought through it and I'm in a better place now," he said.

Horn was projected to go 16th overall to Arizona in the latest mock draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.