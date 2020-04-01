Social distancing: Let’s go turkey hunting

With the craziness and uncertainty surrounding us, it is a comfort to be able to retreat to the solitude of the springtime forest.
Although there are many decisions each of us must make daily to determine a course for the next week in our now restricted lives, it is pleasant to sit in the woods and think about nothing -- nothing except the sounds of the swamp coming to life at dawn. Such was the traditional opening weekend turkey hunt for me, my wife Breta and my hunting partner Glen Puckett.
I have had cameras out over feeders filled with chicken scratch since the first of the year. Three feeders and three cameras revealed very slim pickings right up until the first week in March, when all feed had to be off the ground lest we fall under the category of illegal baiting.
I had no gobblers in Fort Motte. There was a group of three hens at the feeder off Cannon Bridge Road. The feeder down on the river produced pictures of a group of nine hens, three jakes and one two-year-old that I probably wouldn’t allow my wife to shoot. Rule number one: You don’t know unless you go. So Sunday morning found us standing on the little sand knoll above the Edisto River swamp swatting mosquitoes and listening intently through our head nets.
Things were as slow as we had feared until 20 minutes after light. In the far corner of my place, we heard a light gobble. Light was upon us and with no other options, we hurried down the swamp road as silently as three people can move over dried leaves and storm-broken branches. The bird sounded again two times while we were moving. He was either turning on the limb or there were two different birds. Looking back on it, I think it was the latter.
Glen hooted on his call (a lot of times) as we moved through the woods and we focused on the corner of the property where the gobbler answered. We have had early warm weather and there are a lot of leaves on the trees for this time of year, but I decided to find a place to sit while we were still 100 yards from the bird to prevent him from seeing us move. We all picked a tree with Breta out front with her 20-gauge and then we started aggravating the bird with tree yelps, Glen on his Lynch Box and me on my Glass pot call.
Glen and I have different styles. He will call non-stop until the bird does one of two things 1) it comes in to him or it leaves. It works for him. I on the other hand prefer to have a gobbler answer to the point that I know he is aware of where I am and then go silent.
You have free articles remaining.
It seems to work better for me with a dominant Tom that expects the hen to come to him. Eventually he may get frustrated and come in. Sometime he does so an hour or so later. Sometime he gobbles his head off. More often he slips in silently. To me, over-calling does two things. It hangs the gobbler up thinking he can still entice the hen to do the natural thing and come to him. It also allows the Tom to locate your exact whereabouts and come in a circling motion that allows him to inspect every bush which might hide danger.
Glen was in rare form that morning and he transitioned from hooting to calling without pausing. It was obvious that there was no need for me to call, so I slipped my Woodhaven Glass slate back into my pocket. The bird answered his rasp continuously but it soon became obvious that he was on the ground and moving away daring us to follow.
There are a couple of things novice hunters do wrong. One is over-calling and the other is moving to soon. Between us, Glen and I have 80 years of turkey-hunting experience. I think you know what’s coming.
I whispered to Glen, “We can go to the other side and try to pick up another bird or we can move up on this one.”
Glen said he wanted to stay on this one and I told him, “Okay but we only have about 75 yards to the property line.” He looked at me like he thought I was joking.
When we got to the property line, I couldn’t see the blazes on the trees. I said we needed to stop so as not to set up on my neighbor’s property and while Breta and Glen watched me, I walked around to the other side of a big pine to verify it to be the line.
When I got there, I looked up and saw a red head moving from uphill toward the river about 50 yards in front. The gobbler was running the edge of the flooded swamp coming right back to us. I was just about to point at him when he saw me and flushed into a half run, half flight off to our left and back onto the neighbor’s property. Oh well, the winner and still champion of the woods: Mr. Turkey.
We had no choice now but to retreat to the other side of the farm. I thought to myself, “We know better than this. First bird of the season though, and we were just too anxious.”
The other side of the property proved to be a blank, but just as we were turning toward the truck, we heard a gobble about 200 yards above where we had spooked the turkey on the other side of a 15-acre clear-cut. We moved to within 200 yards and called to him. I think he had heard that tune before. He never answered.
To all of our novice and beginner turkey hunters out there, don’t worry about messing up. There are a thousand ways to blow a turkey hunt. I have done them all twice. You go and you learn. Good luck. It’s a good way to social distance.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!