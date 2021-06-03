'She’s been great since 4th grade'; O-W volleyball standout to play for J.C. Smith

Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball standout Jada Berry has signed a letter of intent to play for Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The senior, who holds a 4.5 grade-point average, plans are to major in computer science.

“I’m very excited to play volleyball at the next level,” Berry said. “I’m very appreciative and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

“They’re not too far away from home, they have my major, I like their volleyball program and it’s an HBCU,” Berry said.

“I thank my mom, my dad, coach Wright, my sister, just everyone who encouraged me,” she said.

Her mother Natasha Berry said, “I am both proud and excited to see my daughter reach such an awesome milestone in her life.

“I’m grateful to God for blessing her both academically and athletically with the skills and mindset that will allow her to play at the collegiate level,” her mother said. “I believe her hard work, dedication and love for the sport have paid off.”