'She’s been great since 4th grade'; O-W volleyball standout to play for J.C. Smith

Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball standout Jada Berry has signed a letter of intent to play for Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The senior, who holds a 4.5 grade-point average, plans are to major in computer science.
“I’m very excited to play volleyball at the next level,” Berry said. “I’m very appreciative and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”
“They’re not too far away from home, they have my major, I like their volleyball program and it’s an HBCU,” Berry said.
“I thank my mom, my dad, coach Wright, my sister, just everyone who encouraged me,” she said.
Her mother Natasha Berry said, “I am both proud and excited to see my daughter reach such an awesome milestone in her life.
“I’m grateful to God for blessing her both academically and athletically with the skills and mindset that will allow her to play at the collegiate level,” her mother said. “I believe her hard work, dedication and love for the sport have paid off.”
Head coach Denolis Wright said, “I’m excited. I think that Jada will take them to the next level. She’s such an aggressive setter, she gets every second ball. With having such a strong kid will definitely take them over the top.
“Jada has played for me since fourth grade, and she’s been at that level since fourth grade. She’s gotten better and better every year, but she’s been great since fourth grade.”
Asked how Jada’s signing can inspire others, Wright said, “I kind of think them seeing her and that it’s attainable to be able to follow instructions, work hard, it’ll make them buy in.”
“I think it’s positive,” Wright said. “(Johnson C. Smith) is a great school. My assistant coach went to Johnson C. Smith, I have another player at Johnson C. Smith.”