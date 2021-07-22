SEC MEDIA DAYS: Drinkwitz, Pittman eye year 2 success

HOOVER, Ala. — Missouri and Arkansas both had some encouraging signs, if not great records, in their first seasons under new coaches.

Now, the Tigers’ Eliah Drinkwitz and Razorbacks’ Sam Pittman are among four second-year Southeastern Conference coaches trying to continue making headway.

Arkansas snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak with a win over Mississippi State and won two more league games in Pittman’s debut season. Now, he’s trying to figure out how to “jump” to the next level against a schedule that includes Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama.

“I wish I knew that. We’d jump all over the place,” Pittman said Thursday at SEC media days. “Here’s what I do know: It will be hard work. The weight room, the process of the program, the belief in the program.

“I mean, you can’t beat anybody if you don’t start out thinking you’re going to or believing you’re going to. I think that has changed over the last year.”

Missouri went 5-5 in Drinkwitz’s first season, including wins over LSU and Kentucky.

Offensive lineman Case Cook thinks Drinkwitz has created positive changes and energy in the program.