SEC expansion likely impacts FCS, non-league games

The Southeastern Conference’s scheduling model is so entrenched that most fans could piece it together with ease: Eight conference games, an FCS opponent at home and a couple of other non-league matchups with maybe a traditional rival mixed in.

How long that tried-and-true formula can last is the question. The SEC is preparing to add Oklahoma and Texas to the league, and there could be more expansion.

“I think the SEC needs to expand it's conference games for sure,” said former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers, now an analyst for the SEC Network.

That's easier said than done,

The SEC season is already a pressure cooker over eight games where week-to-week a team's championship fortunes can be upended. Now the league might add one or more critical games to the gauntlet.

Former Florida Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow isn't sure how that shakes out.

He sees the importance of facing usually overmatched teams from the Football Championship Subdivision in order for SEC teams to find a rhythm. But as a fan, the now ESPN analyst, wants more matchups like the Top 25 Auburn-Penn State showdown earlier this month.