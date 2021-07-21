SEC coaches urging players to vaccinate

“So every player has a personal decision to make to evaluate the risk of COVID relative to vaccine, and then they have a competitive decision to make on how it impacts their ability to play in games, because with the vaccine you probably have a better chance,” Saban said. “Without it, you have a bigger chance that something could happen that may keep you from being on the field, which doesn’t enhance your personal development. Then how does it affect the team if you bring it to the team?”

Riley said his team saw “a big uptick” in vaccinations after PGA Tour star Jon Rahm had to withdraw from The Memorial with a six-shot lead because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“One day a guy’s about to make a million and a half (dollars) and cruise to a six shot victory,” Riley said. “And then all of a sudden he’s out of there and he’s vaccinated the next week.”

He said “a significant amount” of his team is vaccinated.

“But, you know, the reality of the matter is we’re football coaches and we’re football players,” Riley said. “And if you don’t get vaccinated, you’re going to be held to ... a different standard and you’re going to have the opportunity to lose games and not be available.”