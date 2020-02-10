(AP) — Damani Applewhite scored 24 points, tying his season high, as host South Carolina State defeated Delaware State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's basketball action 100-86 on Monday night.
Ian Kinard added 21 points and Rayshawn Neal had 19 points and six assists for South Carolina State (10-12, 5-5 MEAC), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tashombe Riley added 13 points.
South Carolina State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. South Carolina State scored 59 second-half points, a season high, while the 51 points in the second half for Delaware State were the best of the season.
John Crosby had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (3-20, 2-7). Johquin Wiley added 19 points. Omari Peek-Green had 13 points.
South Carolina State plays Coppin State at home on Saturday. Delaware State matches up against Florida A&M at home on Saturday.
