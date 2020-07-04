Santee Cooper among Bassmaster's Best Bass Lakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Santee Cooper lakes, Marion and Moultrie, were included in Bassmaster magazine’s Best Bass Lakes of the Decade.

Since 2012, Bassmaster magazine has released annual rankings of the country’s best bass fisheries. While tournament data could not be gathered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, crunching numbers gathered over the past eight years revealed a surprising Best Bass Lake of the Decade — California’s Clear Lake.

While Alabama’s Lake Guntersville at No. 2 was the highest-placing lake in the Southeast, overall the region had six fisheries in the top 25 — Guntersville, Okeechobee (Fla.), Pickwick (Ala./Miss./Tenn.), Chickamauga (Tenn.), Seminole (Ga./Fla.) and Santee Cooper (S.C.).

“Typically, creating the rankings takes more than two months as we dig through current tournament data as well as state fishery information on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access,” explained Bassmaster magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall. “Instead, we used all of this research and rankings from the past eight years to create an incredible — and somewhat surprising — ranking of bucket-list destinations for anglers.”