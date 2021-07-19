Sankey joins call for change in college athletics oversight

HOOVER, Ala. — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey echoed the NCAA president's call for potential changes in how college athletics are governed Monday, though he did not endorse a breakaway by the five most powerful leagues.

Sankey spoke about the need for change to open SEC Media Days, less than a week after NCAA President Mark Emmert said it's time to consider decentralizing and deregulating college sports in a shifting of the traditional power structure.

Emmert's stance, Sankey said, "does speak to we're going to have to administer this differently" but not necessarily formally separating Power Five conferences from the pack.

"Yet I think people are going to be asking that question of me," Sankey said. "I think within our programs people will ask that question of me. I think nationally people will ask that question of me. But it doesn't predict that kind of outcome at this point."

The powerhouse SEC and the rest of college football are preparing for a fall season amid one of the most tulmultuous periods in college sports. Aside from the heavy impacts of the pandemic, the landscape has clearly changed with a Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA last month in an antitrust case related to caps on education-related compensation.