Saban: "There's no precedent for the consequences"

Leach also veered from the media days norm, skipping the opening statement that most of his peers use to discuss their teams. Some coaches talk for 20 minutes before taking questions.

"I'm not a big opening statement guy, and plus you guys are going to ask whatever you want to know anyway, so let's just go ahead and get started," Leach said. "Is there any questions?"

Leach also declined to say whether he had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

LEA'S HELMET

New Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea brought along evidence of his ties to the university: The helmet from his playing days with the Commodores. It rested on the table beside the podium as he addressed reporters.

"I'd always dreamed that my football helmet would one day end up in the Hall of Fame," Lea said. "Unfortunately, since it's here, I didn't quite reach that level of performance, but I'm glad to have my old head gear with me in my first media day experience."

A former Notre Dame defensive coordinator, Lea was a fullback for two seasons at Vanderbilt, where he earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He keeps the helmet in his office at Vandy.

"It's just a connection to my time as a student-athlete ... both the things that I celebrate in my time as a student-athlete, but also the things that I came back to change about what it means to play football at Vanderbilt," Lea said. "Keeping that reminder nearby just, again, is another way to keep my focus on what's really important."

