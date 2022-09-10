S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs keep Wildcats at bay for 33-9 win

There would be no rally this season.

After giving up 28 fourth-quarter points to Bethune-Cookman last season, South Carolina State made sure that the Wildcats would not sneak back into Saturday's game.

Corey Fields completed an 84-yard touchdown pass to Shaq Davis and BJ Davis returned an interception 55 yards to help SC State defeat Bethune-Cookman 33-9 Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Trailing 20-3 in the fourth quarter, Bethune-Cookman would get a three-yard touchdown run from Jimmie Robinson to cut the lead to 20-9. The Wildcat defense would force a punt and B-CC looked to cut the lead even more with just over 10 minutes to play.

On a third down, Jeblonski Green Jr. and Naejuan Barber combined to sack Jalon Jones and force a Wildcat punt. Fields would find Davis on a third down throw for the touchdown to ice the game.

Davis finished with two of the Bulldogs' four interceptions and led the defense with five tackles. Aaron Smith and Jared Kirksey also had five tackles. Green had 1.5 sacks.

On offense, South Carolina State rushed for 231 yards and were led by Kendrell Flowers who finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns. Jacory Benson added 65 yards rushing.

Fields completed 6-of-16 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Davis had one catch for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Jones led Bethune-Cookman with 127 yards passing and two interceptions and also rushed for 99 yards.

The game, originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. was postponed to 6:15 p.m. due to lightening in the area.

South Carolina State will have a bye next week before traveling to face North Carolina A&T Saturday, Sept. 24.