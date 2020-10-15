S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: 7 in MEAC top 50 are great 'Bulldog Moments'

South Carolina State fans may well make the case there are many more deserving “Bulldog moments,” but seven of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s 50th Anniversary Greatest Moments are Bulldog achievements.

The list, presented in chronological order, is divided between the first 25 years (1970-95) and the last 25 years (1996-present). The list was voted on by a panel comprised of the MEAC 50th Anniversary Committee, as well as sports information directors from the conference’s current member institutions.

Items were originally submitted for consideration by current and former institutions’ sports information directors.

S.C. State’s MEAC “Greatest Moments” are:

• On March 23, 1979, the S.C. State women won the AIAW (Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) Division II National Basketball Championship with a 72-67 triumph over Dayton on the campus of North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D.

• On May 22, 1982, the S.C. State women captured the AIAW Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championship and several members of the team earned All-America honors.