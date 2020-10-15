S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: 7 in MEAC top 50 are great 'Bulldog Moments'

South Carolina State fans may well make the case there are many more deserving “Bulldog moments,” but seven of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s 50th Anniversary Greatest Moments are Bulldog achievements.
The list, presented in chronological order, is divided between the first 25 years (1970-95) and the last 25 years (1996-present). The list was voted on by a panel comprised of the MEAC 50th Anniversary Committee, as well as sports information directors from the conference’s current member institutions.
Items were originally submitted for consideration by current and former institutions’ sports information directors.
S.C. State’s MEAC “Greatest Moments” are:
• On March 23, 1979, the S.C. State women won the AIAW (Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) Division II National Basketball Championship with a 72-67 triumph over Dayton on the campus of North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D.
• On May 22, 1982, the S.C. State women captured the AIAW Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championship and several members of the team earned All-America honors.
• On March 16, 1983, the S.C. State women’s basketball team became the first HBCU team, men or women, to win an opening-round game in the NCAA Tournament, defeating La Salle 85-67 at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia.
• On Sept. 3, 2005, the inaugural MEAC/SWAC Challenge was played in Birmingham, Ala., with S.C. State defeating Alabama State, 27-14.
• On Aug. 5, 2006, former S.C. State and New York Giants defensive standout Harry Carson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
• In 2012, S.C. State’s Maria Cracium became the first MEAC tennis player to receive a berth to the NCAA Individual Tennis Singles Championship.
• On March 9, 2019, S.C. State sprinter Tyrell Richard won the 400 meters at the NCAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships with a time of 44.82. That time set a school and MEAC record.
Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism. He reports on S.C. State as a correspondent for The Times and Democrat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!