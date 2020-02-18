Ryan Newman's latest terrifying crash sends him to the hospital

His latest one will go down in Daytona history along with Austin Dillon's memorable crash into the catch fence on the final lap of the 2015 July race at Daytona. His car went airborne and tore down part of the fence and injured several fans. The car, with its engine already resting on another part of the track, ended up on its roof and then was smashed into by Brad Keselowski's car. Dillon remarkably walked away unscathed.

Newman's wreck looked just as awful to the naked eye and arguably worse on replay.

Blaney turned him hard right and into the outside wall. His car immediately flipped and was sliding on its side when LaJoie rammed into it.

“Dang I hope Newman is ok,” LaJoie tweeted. “That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but smoke.”

Denny Hamlin won the race for Joe Gibbs Racing, his second straight victory in the season opener and third in the last five years. The team celebrated near the start-finish line and again when confetti flew in victory lane, prompting Gibbs to later apologize.

“We really didn't know," Gibbs said. "We got in the winner's circle and then that's when people told us. I wanted to explain that to everyone.