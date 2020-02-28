Ricky Sapp's charity hoops game is Saturday in Bamberg

Bamberg native son and former Clemson football star Ricky Sapp is holding a the 3rd Annual Charity Basketball Game at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event begins with an information session and video games at 3:30 p.m., followed by tipoff of games at 6:30, according to an announcement by the Ricky Sapp Foundation. Tickets are $10 for adults. Students with student ID enter free and pay $5 otherwise. Children under 5 are free.

NFL players including C.J. Spiller and Bamberg's A.J. Cann are to participate, joined by Baushaud Breland, Coty Sensabaugh, Crezdon Bulter and Temarrick Hemingway.

The competition includes at 3-point contest, dance-off, MVP trophy and halftime taste test.

Sapp and the foundation of another former Bamberg and Clemson standout, Da’Quan Bowers, have done charitable events in the Bamberg community for years. In addition to charity basketball games and youth football camps, they have sponsored backpack drives, Bamberg’s Future Business Leaders of America, uniforms for the Bamberg track-and-field teams and Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

Contact the writer: cclark@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5553.

