Reserve Club opens Hollow Creek golf course in Aiken

AIKEN – The Reserve Club at Woodside recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Hollow Creek Golf Course.
The par-71, 6,943-yard golf course completes a full 36 holes at Woodside and is now available for play. From July 1 through 5, members enjoyed a full calendar of celebratory events to accompany the opening of the golf course, including an appearance by Hollow Creek Golf Course architect Clyde Johnston.
Hollow Creek Golf Course gets its name from the 110-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to the course. Hollow Creek Nature Preserve, with its rolling hills, mature hardwoods and miles of trails, is part of South Carolina’s first designated bluebird habitat. The Reserve Club at Woodside now features the Hollow Creek Golf Course and the Reserve Course, a Nicklaus design that opened for play in 2002.
“The completion of the Hollow Creek Golf Course is exciting for our entire membership,” said The Reserve Club General Manager Saul Schwartz. “I’m proud to be part of a team that honors its longstanding commitment to add value to its memberships. The addition of the Hollow Creek Golf Course is an example of how we deliver on that promise.”
Located in Aiken and approximately 20 miles from Augusta National, The Reserve Club at Woodside is home to 36 holes of golf, six tennis courts, three regulation-size pickleball courts, a resort-style pool and cabana, a croquet court and game lawn, two outdoor patios and a 27,500 square-foot clubhouse. The clubhouse offers members and guests a variety of amenities including more than 60 member-led clubs and social groups, a variety of dining venues, grand ballroom for live music and other popular events, library, locker rooms, golf shop, conference room and an art studio.
Thanks to its proximity to Augusta, Georgia, The Reserve Club welcomes guest/visitor play during Masters Week. Playing packages are available for the November 2020 and the spring 2021 Masters.
The Reserve Club at Woodside is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon. For more information on The Reserve Club, visit www.thereserveclubatwoodside.com or call 803-648-1601.
