Reserve Club opens Hollow Creek golf course in Aiken

AIKEN – The Reserve Club at Woodside recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Hollow Creek Golf Course.

The par-71, 6,943-yard golf course completes a full 36 holes at Woodside and is now available for play. From July 1 through 5, members enjoyed a full calendar of celebratory events to accompany the opening of the golf course, including an appearance by Hollow Creek Golf Course architect Clyde Johnston.

Hollow Creek Golf Course gets its name from the 110-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to the course. Hollow Creek Nature Preserve, with its rolling hills, mature hardwoods and miles of trails, is part of South Carolina’s first designated bluebird habitat. The Reserve Club at Woodside now features the Hollow Creek Golf Course and the Reserve Course, a Nicklaus design that opened for play in 2002.

“The completion of the Hollow Creek Golf Course is exciting for our entire membership,” said The Reserve Club General Manager Saul Schwartz. “I’m proud to be part of a team that honors its longstanding commitment to add value to its memberships. The addition of the Hollow Creek Golf Course is an example of how we deliver on that promise.”