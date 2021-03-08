REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main content
VARSITY SOFTBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 17

Patrick Henry 1

Andrew Jackson Academy defeated Patrick Henry 17-1 in Estill.

AJA’s Mackenzie Beard pitched four innings, allowing no hits while striking out 11 batters and also had a double and 3 RBI.

The Warriors were led offensively by Brianna Crosby, who went 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI. Beard, Maddie Barnes, Avery Peek, Morgan Walling and Carrie Lynn Loadholt had one hit each.

Andrew Jackson (2-0) will travel to Moncks Corner on Thursday to take on St. Johns Christian. Start time is 5 p.m.

