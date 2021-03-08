REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 17
Patrick Henry 1
Andrew Jackson Academy defeated Patrick Henry 17-1 in Estill.
AJA’s Mackenzie Beard pitched four innings, allowing no hits while striking out 11 batters and also had a double and 3 RBI.
The Warriors were led offensively by Brianna Crosby, who went 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI. Beard, Maddie Barnes, Avery Peek, Morgan Walling and Carrie Lynn Loadholt had one hit each.
Andrew Jackson (2-0) will travel to Moncks Corner on Thursday to take on St. Johns Christian. Start time is 5 p.m.
