Region Sports

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Calhoun County (G) 47, Bethune-Bowman 23

Shy-an Cokely led Calhoun County (4-1) with 13 points and 10 steals as the Lady Saints defeated Bethune-Bowman 47-23

Cokely added five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Mar-Neakia Wilson had 13 points and seven steals while Angela Wright had 13 points and five rebounds.

Bethune-Bowman was led by Cha'Myri Boneparte's nine points and Neysa Patrick's eight points.

Calhoun County will host the Title Town Christmas Classic Dec. 28-30. 

Calhoun Academy 52, Newberry Academy 34

The Cavaliers will take an unbeaten record into the new year after defeating Newberry Academy 52-34.

William Felder led Calhoun Academy with 21 points while Jude Walker had eight points. Kade Strickland and Turner Fleming each had six points.

The Cavaliers (10-0) play at home Jan. 4 against Northside Christian Academy.

