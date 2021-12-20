Region Sports

PREP BASKETBALL
VARSITY
Calhoun County (G) 47, Bethune-Bowman 23
Shy-an Cokely led Calhoun County (4-1) with 13 points and 10 steals as the Lady Saints defeated Bethune-Bowman 47-23
Cokely added five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Mar-Neakia Wilson had 13 points and seven steals while Angela Wright had 13 points and five rebounds.
Bethune-Bowman was led by Cha'Myri Boneparte's nine points and Neysa Patrick's eight points.
Calhoun County will host the Title Town Christmas Classic Dec. 28-30.
Calhoun Academy 52, Newberry Academy 34
The Cavaliers will take an unbeaten record into the new year after defeating Newberry Academy 52-34.
William Felder led Calhoun Academy with 21 points while Jude Walker had eight points. Kade Strickland and Turner Fleming each had six points.
The Cavaliers (10-0) play at home Jan. 4 against Northside Christian Academy.