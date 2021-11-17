REGION SPORTS: TD Club

Terry Kinard to speak at TD Club

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will conclude its season Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Cinema in Orangeburg.

Former Clemson All-American and professional football player Terry Kinard is scheduled to be the guest speaker. Kinard was a consensus All-American in 1981 and 1982 before being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in New York including winning Super Bowl XXI before finishing his career with Houston.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough will talk about last week's game against North Carolina A&T, preview this week's regular season-finale against Norfolk State and the Bulldogs'[ upcoming trip to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 for non-members. If you can't be there in person, you can catch the meeting on The Times and Democrat's Facebook Live.

