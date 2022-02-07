REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 47, Strom Thurmond 33

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 47, Strom Thurmond 33

Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity girls clinched its second consecutive Region V-AAA championship with a 47-33 victory over Strom Thurmond.

Shardasia Zeigler scored 14 points and added six steals in the victory.

The Bruinettes (18-4, 8-0) will face Brookland-Cayce Wednesday.

B-TEAM

Northside Christian 72, Orangeburg Prep 35

Kyran Glover scored 12 points to lead Orangeburg Prep, but the B-Team Indians fell to Northside Christian 72-35 Monday.

Jackson Strickland had seven points while Chris Glover, Cholly Williams, Marshall Livingston and Parker Gray all had three points. Blake Inabinet and Riley Brown each added two points.

Orangeburg Prep ends the season with a 7-6 record.

Claflin's Scott named Rookie of the Week

For the second time this season, Claflin guard Lauren Scott is the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week.

Scott scored 13 points against Saint Augustine, had 18 points against No. 21 Savannah State and six points and an assist against Livingstone.

Claflin will be back on the court Thursday at home against Winston-Salem State.

