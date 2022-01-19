REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 41, Strom Thurmond 30

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 41, Strom Thurmond 30

Shardasia Zeigler scored her 1,000 career point Tuesday to help lead the Bruinettes to a 41-30 victory over Strom Thurmond.

Zeigler finished the game with 15 points. Deondra Darby also added 15 points in the win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 79, Strom Thurmond 27

Orangeburg-Wilkinson improved to 2-0 in region play with a 79-27 victory over Strom Thurmond Tuesday.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Horace Jacques added 17 points while Jeremiah Jacques had 11 assists and seven steals.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 77, Williston-Elko 25

The Trojans outscored Williston-Elko 32-5 in the third quarter as H-K-T earned a 77-25 victory Tuesday.

Tra'vion Milhouse led H-K-T with 19 points and five steals. Moses McCall had 15 points and Jay Jamison added 10 points in the win.

Holly Hill Academy 66, Andrew Jackson Academy 64

Tyler Wright had 18 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 66-64 victory over Andrew Jackson Academy Tuesday.

Jabari Sumpter had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds while Marion Breland had 13 points and five steals. Jordan Stokes had 10 points, Jacob Rogers had seven points and Perrin Breland had six points.

Calhoun County 56, Denmark-Olar 54

Calhoun County remained unbeaten in region play with a 56-54 win over Denmark-Olar Wednesday night.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 44, Branchville 30

Neysa Patrick led the Lady Mohawks with 20 points as Bethune-Bowman defeated Branchville 44-30 Wednesday night.

Rakayah Thomas added eight points for Bethune-Bowman.

The Lady Mohawks (4-7, 3-1) will travel to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt Monday at 6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Holly Hill Academy 36, Andrew Jackson Academy 25

Holly Hill Academy improved to 3-1 on the season after a 36-25 victory over Andrew Jackson Academy Tuesday.

Ashton Soles led the Raiders with 25 points while Ethan Siau added four points.

