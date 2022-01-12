REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Gilbert 36

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Gilbert 36

Jordan Simpson scored his 1,000th career point to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 68-36 victory over Gilbert Tuesday night.

Simpson led the Bruins with 22 points, three steals and two blocks. Horaces Jacques had nine points and Ja'Juan Strong added eight points.

The Bruins improve to 1-0 in region play

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 67, Gilbert 29

The Bruinettes opened region play with a 67-29 victory over Gilbert Tuesday.

Shardasia Zeigler led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 16 points while Mykaela Void added 13 points and Deondra Darby scored 12 points in the win.

Clarendon Hall (G) 62, Holly Hill Academy 21

Macie McIntosh led Clarendon Hall with 22 points as the Lady Saints defeated Holly Hill Academy 62-21 Tuesday.

Sidney Berry recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mandy Wells had nine points and Ashley Timmons had eight points.

The Lady Saints are 2-1 on the season and will face Patrick Henry on the road Friday.

Holly Hill Academy 57, Clarendon Hall 40

Jabari Sumpter recorded a double-double with 18 points and 21 rebounds, and added three blocks, to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 57-40 win over Clarendon Hall Tuesday night.

Marion Breland had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Raiders while Tyler Wright scored 10 points, Jordan Stokes scored eight points and Jacob Rogers scored six points.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Holly Hill Academy 43, Clarendon Hall 17

Mason Rudd led Holly Hill Academy with 15 points as the Raiders defeated Clarendon Hall 43-17 Tuesday night.

Ashton Soles added 14 points while Ethan Siau scored seven points in the win.

